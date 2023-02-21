Ford Motor Company [F] stock Initiated by Barclays analyst, price target now $13

Ford Motor Company [NYSE: F] loss -0.15% on the last trading session, reaching $12.89 price per share at the time. The company report on February 13, 2023 that Ford Taps Michigan for New LFP Battery Plant; New Battery Chemistry Offers Customers Value, Durability, Fast Charging, Creates 2,500 More New American Jobs.

Ford is the first automaker to commit to build both nickel cobalt manganese (NCM) and lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries in the U.S., helping America’s No. 2 EV company in 2022 bring EVs to more customers and diversify its U.S. supply chain.

Ford is investing $3.5 billion to build an LFP battery plant in Marshall, Michigan; this wholly owned subsidiary is part of Ford’s $50 billion+ global push to lead the EV revolution. Initial production slated for 2026 with 2,500 employees to start.

Ford Motor Company represents 4.00 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $51.46 billion with the latest information. F stock price has been found in the range of $12.65 to $12.94.

If compared to the average trading volume of 59.07M shares, F reached a trading volume of 54189550 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ford Motor Company [F]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for F shares is $13.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on F stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Ford Motor Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 15, 2023, representing the official price target for Ford Motor Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $13 to $11, while Deutsche Bank kept a Sell rating on F stock. On October 10, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for F shares from 13 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ford Motor Company is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for F stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.04.

Trading performance analysis for F stock

Ford Motor Company [F] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.26. With this latest performance, F shares gained by 11.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for F stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.28 for Ford Motor Company [F]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.69, while it was recorded at 12.96 for the last single week of trading, and 13.22 for the last 200 days.

Ford Motor Company [F]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ford Motor Company [F] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.05 and a Gross Margin at +15.88. Ford Motor Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.25.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.77.

Ford Motor Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Ford Motor Company [F]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for F. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ford Motor Company go to -11.66%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ford Motor Company [F]

There are presently around $26,332 million, or 52.90% of F stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of F stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 335,643,986, which is approximately 0.982% of the company’s market cap and around 0.14% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 260,680,686 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.36 billion in F stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.03 billion in F stock with ownership of nearly -7.567% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ford Motor Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 906 institutional holders increased their position in Ford Motor Company [NYSE:F] by around 124,313,601 shares. Additionally, 734 investors decreased positions by around 140,349,404 shares, while 201 investors held positions by with 1,778,145,672 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,042,808,677 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. F stock had 220 new institutional investments in for a total of 27,933,738 shares, while 141 institutional investors sold positions of 21,742,259 shares during the same period.