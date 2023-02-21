For Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN], Analyst sees a rise to $28. What next?

Rivian Automotive Inc. [NASDAQ: RIVN] slipped around -0.46 points on Friday, while shares priced at $20.22 at the close of the session, down -2.22%. The company report on February 13, 2023 that Rivian Hires Michael Callahan as Chief Legal Officer.

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) today announced it has hired Michael Callahan as its Chief Legal Officer. Callahan is joining Rivian from Stanford University, where he served as Executive Director of the Arthur and Toni Rembe Rock Center for Corporate Governance and Professor of the Practice of Law. Callahan will start at Rivian on February 13 and will report directly to Rivian founder and CEO RJ Scaringe.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230213005296/en/.

Rivian Automotive Inc. stock is now 9.71% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RIVN Stock saw the intraday high of $20.57 and lowest of $19.50 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 71.50, which means current price is +32.33% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 21.98M shares, RIVN reached a trading volume of 16533617 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIVN shares is $38.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIVN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Rivian Automotive Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist dropped their target price from $65 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2023, representing the official price target for Rivian Automotive Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on RIVN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rivian Automotive Inc. is set at 1.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.09.

How has RIVN stock performed recently?

Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.27. With this latest performance, RIVN shares gained by 28.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.85 for Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.78, while it was recorded at 20.09 for the last single week of trading, and 28.82 for the last 200 days.

Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN] shares currently have an operating margin of -7672.73 and a Gross Margin at -1203.64. Rivian Automotive Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8523.64.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.86.

Rivian Automotive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.40 and a Current Ratio set at 6.80.

Insider trade positions for Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN]

There are presently around $12,263 million, or 69.40% of RIVN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIVN stocks are: AMAZON COM INC with ownership of 158,363,834, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 116,604,944 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.36 billion in RIVN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.0 billion in RIVN stock with ownership of nearly 6.226% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rivian Automotive Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 338 institutional holders increased their position in Rivian Automotive Inc. [NASDAQ:RIVN] by around 38,075,219 shares. Additionally, 266 investors decreased positions by around 62,094,779 shares, while 120 investors held positions by with 506,313,893 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 606,483,891 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIVN stock had 142 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,486,553 shares, while 112 institutional investors sold positions of 6,751,078 shares during the same period.