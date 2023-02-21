For Flotek Industries Inc. [FTK], Analyst sees a rise to $2.50. What next?

Flotek Industries Inc. [NYSE: FTK] surged by $0.02 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $1.1711 during the day while it closed the day at $1.17. The company report on January 19, 2023 that Flotek Announces Leadership Transitions, Marking the Beginning of a New Chapter of Future Growth and Profitability.

Director Harsha V. Agadi to Serve as Chief Executive Officer on an Interim Basis, Succeeding John W. Gibson Who Has Transitioned Out of the Role of Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, Effective Immediately.

Flotek Industries Inc. stock has also loss 0.00% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FTK stock has inclined by 10.38% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 4.46% and gained 4.46% year-on date.

The market cap for FTK stock reached $89.90 million, with 75.31 million shares outstanding and 72.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 322.46K shares, FTK reached a trading volume of 97861 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Flotek Industries Inc. [FTK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTK shares is $1.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTK stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Flotek Industries Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 08, 2018, representing the official price target for Flotek Industries Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $8, while Seaport Global Securities kept a Speculative Buy rating on FTK stock. On July 27, 2015, analysts increased their price target for FTK shares from 8 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Flotek Industries Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

FTK stock trade performance evaluation

Flotek Industries Inc. [FTK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, FTK shares dropped by -14.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.84 for Flotek Industries Inc. [FTK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1994, while it was recorded at 1.1620 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1514 for the last 200 days.

Flotek Industries Inc. [FTK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Flotek Industries Inc. [FTK] shares currently have an operating margin of -80.43 and a Gross Margin at -14.61. Flotek Industries Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -70.55.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -90.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -44.74.

Flotek Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Flotek Industries Inc. [FTK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FTK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Flotek Industries Inc. go to 10.00%.

Flotek Industries Inc. [FTK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $23 million, or 36.00% of FTK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTK stocks are: NIERENBERG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT COMPANY, INC. with ownership of 7,789,773, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,836,466 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.32 million in FTK stocks shares; and MASTERS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $2.34 million in FTK stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Flotek Industries Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Flotek Industries Inc. [NYSE:FTK] by around 420,277 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 1,334,108 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 17,544,809 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,299,194 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTK stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 232,482 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 715,321 shares during the same period.