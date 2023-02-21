For EBET Inc. [EBET], Analyst sees a rise to $18. What next?

EBET Inc. [NASDAQ: EBET] price surged by 10.22 percent to reach at $0.06. The company report on February 14, 2023 that WestPark Capital Announces Closing of $6.5 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market for Ebet Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET).

WestPark Capital, a Los Angeles based international investment bank and securities firm, announced today that it closed a registered direct offering of 6,372,530 shares (the “Shares”) of common stock, and a concurrent private placement of warrants to purchase 6,372,530 shares (the “Warrant Shares”) of common stock (the “Warrants”) at a combined purchase price of $1.02 priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules for EBET, a global provider of advanced wagering products and technology. The gross proceeds to EBET from this offering were $6.5 million before deducting placement agent fees and other estimated offering expenses.

WestPark Capital, Inc. was the Exclusive Placement Agent for the offering.

A sum of 15280184 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.47M shares. EBET Inc. shares reached a high of $0.77 and dropped to a low of $0.55 until finishing in the latest session at $0.59.

The one-year EBET stock forecast points to a potential upside of 80.33. The average equity rating for EBET stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on EBET Inc. [EBET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EBET shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EBET stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for EBET Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EBET Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for EBET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25.

EBET Stock Performance Analysis:

EBET Inc. [EBET] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, EBET shares dropped by -1.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.51 for EBET Inc. [EBET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6231, while it was recorded at 0.5861 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6377 for the last 200 days.

Insight into EBET Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EBET Inc. [EBET] shares currently have an operating margin of -45.31 and a Gross Margin at +27.36. EBET Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -70.70.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -258.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -99.87.

EBET Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

EBET Inc. [EBET] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 7.10% of EBET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EBET stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 397,961, which is approximately 0.059% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; NEWGEN ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD, holding 162,731 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $96000.0 in EBET stocks shares; and CREATIVE PLANNING, currently with $55000.0 in EBET stock with ownership of nearly -5.102% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EBET Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in EBET Inc. [NASDAQ:EBET] by around 169,075 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 192,804 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 769,429 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,131,308 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EBET stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 89,567 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 56 shares during the same period.