For DoorDash Inc. [DASH], Analyst sees a rise to $79. What next?

DoorDash Inc. [NYSE: DASH] closed the trading session at $61.81 on 02/17/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $60.42, while the highest price level was $70.05. The company report on February 16, 2023 that DoorDash Releases Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

DoorDash Inc. (NYSE: DASH) announced financial results today for the full year and quarter ended December 31, 2022. Please visit the DoorDash investor relations website at http://ir.doordash.com to view our financial results and letter to shareholders.

A live audio webcast of our earnings release call will be available at http://ir.doordash.com. The call begins Thursday, February 16 at 2:00 PM (PT) / 5:00 PM (ET). Announcements regarding our financial performance, including SEC filings, investor events, as well as press and earnings releases are also available at http://ir.doordash.com. Following the call, a replay will be available on the same website.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 26.61 percent and weekly performance of 7.09 percent. The stock has been moved at -7.33 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 13.10 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 1.69 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.48M shares, DASH reached to a volume of 23554389 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about DoorDash Inc. [DASH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DASH shares is $78.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DASH stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MoffettNathanson have made an estimate for DoorDash Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 30, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2023, representing the official price target for DoorDash Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $227 to $40, while Piper Sandler kept a Underweight rating on DASH stock. On December 02, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for DASH shares from 70 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DoorDash Inc. is set at 4.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for DASH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for DASH in the course of the last twelve months was 94.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

DASH stock trade performance evaluation

DoorDash Inc. [DASH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.09. With this latest performance, DASH shares gained by 13.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DASH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.68 for DoorDash Inc. [DASH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.50, while it was recorded at 63.56 for the last single week of trading, and 60.71 for the last 200 days.

DoorDash Inc. [DASH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DoorDash Inc. [DASH] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.68 and a Gross Margin at +39.89. DoorDash Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.74.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.45.

DoorDash Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

DoorDash Inc. [DASH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $18,870 million, or 86.20% of DASH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DASH stocks are: SC US (TTGP), LTD. with ownership of 35,850,212, which is approximately -0.015% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 29,086,197 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.8 billion in DASH stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.58 billion in DASH stock with ownership of nearly 2.378% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DoorDash Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 261 institutional holders increased their position in DoorDash Inc. [NYSE:DASH] by around 45,991,652 shares. Additionally, 161 investors decreased positions by around 25,204,665 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 234,094,707 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 305,291,024 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DASH stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,314,302 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 7,840,535 shares during the same period.