For Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL], Analyst sees a drop to $13. What next?

Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE: CCL] plunged by -$0.31 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $11.57 during the day while it closed the day at $11.29. The company report on February 17, 2023 that Holland America Line’s ‘Kids Cruise Free’ Offer Extension Makes NOW the Time to Book a Family Vacation.

Third and fourth kids in the same stateroom sail for free through spring 2024; with limited-time offer, family of four can cruise for as little as US$1,698*.

Travelers looking to book a memorable family getaway can take advantage of Holland America Line’s “Time of Your Life” wave season promotion that includes a kids cruise free perk. This is in addition to receiving a free stateroom upgrade, fare discounts and reduced deposits — plus tours, beverages, specialty dining and Wi-Fi when booking the “Have It All” premium package.

Carnival Corporation & plc stock has also gained 1.16% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CCL stock has inclined by 17.24% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 8.04% and gained 40.07% year-on date.

The market cap for CCL stock reached $14.47 billion, with 1.26 billion shares outstanding and 1.03 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 43.07M shares, CCL reached a trading volume of 30844594 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCL shares is $10.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Carnival Corporation & plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $13 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Carnival Corporation & plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on CCL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carnival Corporation & plc is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.14.

CCL stock trade performance evaluation

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.16. With this latest performance, CCL shares gained by 11.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.92 for Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.94, while it was recorded at 11.72 for the last single week of trading, and 10.07 for the last 200 days.

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.19 and a Gross Margin at -11.70. Carnival Corporation & plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.07.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -63.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.60.

Carnival Corporation & plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,721 million, or 50.90% of CCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 111,933,967, which is approximately 2.456% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 61,241,185 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $691.41 million in CCL stocks shares; and PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, currently with $573.88 million in CCL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carnival Corporation & plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 332 institutional holders increased their position in Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE:CCL] by around 83,364,578 shares. Additionally, 336 investors decreased positions by around 50,647,044 shares, while 156 investors held positions by with 461,323,620 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 595,335,242 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCL stock had 109 new institutional investments in for a total of 29,348,862 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 14,941,353 shares during the same period.