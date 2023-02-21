FactSet Research Systems Inc. [FDS] stock Upgrade by Credit Suisse analyst, price target now $500

FactSet Research Systems Inc. [NYSE: FDS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.95% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.68%. The company report on February 7, 2023 that FactSet To Participate in the Credit Suisse 24th Annual Financial Services Forum.

Use this link to register for the live webcast. After the live event, a replay will be available for 90 days on the Company’s investor relations website.

Over the last 12 months, FDS stock rose by 4.59%. The one-year FactSet Research Systems Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.5. The average equity rating for FDS stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $16.46 billion, with 38.12 million shares outstanding and 38.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 232.35K shares, FDS stock reached a trading volume of 179805 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on FactSet Research Systems Inc. [FDS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FDS shares is $442.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FDS stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for FactSet Research Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on August 26, 2022, representing the official price target for FactSet Research Systems Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FactSet Research Systems Inc. is set at 8.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for FDS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for FDS in the course of the last twelve months was 43.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

FDS Stock Performance Analysis:

FactSet Research Systems Inc. [FDS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.68. With this latest performance, FDS shares gained by 2.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FDS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.04 for FactSet Research Systems Inc. [FDS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 422.01, while it was recorded at 431.58 for the last single week of trading, and 413.64 for the last 200 days.

Insight into FactSet Research Systems Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FactSet Research Systems Inc. [FDS] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.36 and a Gross Margin at +52.76. FactSet Research Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.53.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 33.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.72.

FactSet Research Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

FDS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FDS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for FactSet Research Systems Inc. go to 11.90%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc. [FDS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14,856 million, or 92.50% of FDS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FDS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,539,772, which is approximately 1.544% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,214,362 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.39 billion in FDS stocks shares; and BAMCO INC /NY/, currently with $1.16 billion in FDS stock with ownership of nearly -0.158% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FactSet Research Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 336 institutional holders increased their position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. [NYSE:FDS] by around 2,040,900 shares. Additionally, 322 investors decreased positions by around 2,185,891 shares, while 138 investors held positions by with 30,222,829 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,449,620 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FDS stock had 106 new institutional investments in for a total of 402,405 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 226,147 shares during the same period.