Esports Entertainment Group Inc. [GMBL] moved down -6.93: Why It’s Important

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. [NASDAQ: GMBL] traded at a low on Friday, posting a -6.93 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.08. The company report on February 17, 2023 that Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. Announces Sale of the Bethard Business and Amendment to Senior Convertible Note.

St. Julians, Malta–(Newsfile Corp. – February 17, 2023) – Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLP) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) (NASDAQ: GMBLZ) (the “Company”) today announced that it has entered into a share purchase agreement (“Purchase Agreement”) dated February 14, 2023 to sell its Bethard iGaming business, an operator of online casino and sportsbook brands that is licensed in Malta and Sweden.

The total purchase consideration in the Purchase Agreement was determined by the parties to be approximately €9.5 million comprised of €1.65 million of cash proceeds payable to the Company at closing, with an additional €6.5 million of purchase consideration attributed to the Company’s release from payment of its contingent consideration liability from the Bethard acquisition. The purchaser of the Bethard business will also assume liabilities of approximately €1.2 million. The terms of sale allow for a cash holdback of €0.15 million which may be retained by the purchaser should liabilities exceed agreed upon amounts in the Purchase Agreement. The sale of the Bethard business is expected to close during the two-week period following the signing of the Purchase Agreement, subject to customary closing conditions.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 174768607 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Esports Entertainment Group Inc. stands at 19.81% while the volatility over the past one month is 28.42%.

The market cap for GMBL stock reached $22.86 million, with 282.27 million shares outstanding and 277.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 33.00M shares, GMBL reached a trading volume of 174768607 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Esports Entertainment Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Esports Entertainment Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Speculative Buy rating on GMBL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Esports Entertainment Group Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for GMBL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.44.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. [GMBL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.98. With this latest performance, GMBL shares gained by 4.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -85.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GMBL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.23 for Esports Entertainment Group Inc. [GMBL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.0936, while it was recorded at 0.0775 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2646 for the last 200 days.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

There are presently around $0 million, or 7.40% of GMBL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GMBL stocks are: AYRTON CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 2,719,975, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 2.27% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 338,557 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25000.0 in GMBL stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $19000.0 in GMBL stock with ownership of nearly 304.769% of the company’s market capitalization.

15 institutional holders increased their position in Esports Entertainment Group Inc. [NASDAQ:GMBL] by around 3,331,510 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 3,625,757 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 1,999,526 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,957,741 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GMBL stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,097,460 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 3,288,726 shares during the same period.