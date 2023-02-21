DZ Bank lifts Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Cisco Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: CSCO] slipped around -0.22 points on Friday, while shares priced at $50.77 at the close of the session, down -0.43%. The company report on February 20, 2023 that Cisco: Change Systems – Change the World.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Cisco Systems Inc.

Every February 20th, the United Nations invites us to commemorate the World Day of Social Justice to focus on the plight of social injustice throughout the world and to press for improvements and solutions. As Cisco’s new Chief Social Impact Officer, I’m honored to say that I work for a company that aligns with that intention every day. Social Justice is integral to Cisco’s purpose: to Power an Inclusive Future for All.

Cisco Systems Inc. stock is now 6.57% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CSCO Stock saw the intraday high of $51.44 and lowest of $50.60 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 57.69, which means current price is +11.17% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 18.40M shares, CSCO reached a trading volume of 23641916 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSCO shares is $56.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DZ Bank have made an estimate for Cisco Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on September 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Cisco Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $46 to $48, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on CSCO stock. On August 18, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CSCO shares from 63 to 59.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cisco Systems Inc. is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSCO in the course of the last twelve months was 32.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has CSCO stock performed recently?

Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.43. With this latest performance, CSCO shares gained by 9.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.36 for Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.12, while it was recorded at 49.15 for the last single week of trading, and 45.57 for the last 200 days.

Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.38 and a Gross Margin at +61.94. Cisco Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.91.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.34.

Cisco Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cisco Systems Inc. go to 7.02%.

Insider trade positions for Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]

There are presently around $152,671 million, or 74.90% of CSCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSCO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 380,520,233, which is approximately 0.731% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 343,396,192 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.43 billion in CSCO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $9.18 billion in CSCO stock with ownership of nearly -0.821% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cisco Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 1,523 institutional holders increased their position in Cisco Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:CSCO] by around 124,916,105 shares. Additionally, 1,293 investors decreased positions by around 106,705,593 shares, while 275 investors held positions by with 2,775,494,299 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,007,115,997 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSCO stock had 294 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,538,121 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 10,818,882 shares during the same period.