Deutsche Bank slashes price target on Arqit Quantum Inc. [ARQQ] – find out why.

Arqit Quantum Inc. [NASDAQ: ARQQ] plunged by -$1.06 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $1.57 during the day while it closed the day at $1.47. The company report on February 17, 2023 that Arqit Quantum Inc. Announces $20 Million Registered Direct Offering.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the sole placement agent for the offering.

Arqit Quantum Inc. stock has also loss -39.21% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ARQQ stock has declined by -80.49% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -76.93% and lost -59.42% year-on date.

The market cap for ARQQ stock reached $310.40 million, with 121.93 million shares outstanding and 25.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.37M shares, ARQQ reached a trading volume of 18778311 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Arqit Quantum Inc. [ARQQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARQQ shares is $10.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARQQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Arqit Quantum Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Arqit Quantum Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arqit Quantum Inc. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARQQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 43.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23.

ARQQ stock trade performance evaluation

Arqit Quantum Inc. [ARQQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -39.21. With this latest performance, ARQQ shares dropped by -30.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -76.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARQQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.98 for Arqit Quantum Inc. [ARQQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.3747, while it was recorded at 2.3770 for the last single week of trading, and 5.5228 for the last 200 days.

Arqit Quantum Inc. [ARQQ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arqit Quantum Inc. [ARQQ] shares currently have an operating margin of -712.78 and a Gross Margin at +82.09. Arqit Quantum Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +902.32.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 291.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 54.78.

Arqit Quantum Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Arqit Quantum Inc. [ARQQ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $27 million, or 3.30% of ARQQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARQQ stocks are: EVOLUTION EQUITY PARTNERS II SARL with ownership of 9,931,461, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 73.86% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 4,400,271 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.45 million in ARQQ stocks shares; and FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP, currently with $2.49 million in ARQQ stock with ownership of nearly -27.63% of the company’s market capitalization.

28 institutional holders increased their position in Arqit Quantum Inc. [NASDAQ:ARQQ] by around 15,580,309 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 922,125 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 1,823,501 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,325,935 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARQQ stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,234,797 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 115,969 shares during the same period.