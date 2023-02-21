Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] Is Currently -1.51 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Comcast Corporation [NASDAQ: CMCSA] price plunged by -1.51 percent to reach at -$0.6. The company report on February 20, 2023 that Comcast Plans Major Network Expansion in Texas.

$100M investment in 2023 includes at least one thousand miles of new fiber-rich highway that will reach up to 80,000 homes and businesses.

A sum of 13470288 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 22.09M shares. Comcast Corporation shares reached a high of $39.80 and dropped to a low of $38.965 until finishing in the latest session at $39.12.

The one-year CMCSA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.26. The average equity rating for CMCSA stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMCSA shares is $45.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMCSA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Comcast Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $30 to $38. The new note on the price target was released on December 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Comcast Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $42 to $36, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on CMCSA stock. On August 15, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CMCSA shares from 60 to 44.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Comcast Corporation is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMCSA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for CMCSA in the course of the last twelve months was 15.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

CMCSA Stock Performance Analysis:

Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.98. With this latest performance, CMCSA shares gained by 2.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMCSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.29 for Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.58, while it was recorded at 39.28 for the last single week of trading, and 37.05 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Comcast Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.63 and a Gross Margin at +57.15. Comcast Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.42.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.01.

Comcast Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

CMCSA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMCSA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Comcast Corporation go to 7.00%.

Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $139,721 million, or 85.60% of CMCSA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMCSA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 402,183,025, which is approximately -0.712% of the company’s market cap and around 0.73% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 327,375,694 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.81 billion in CMCSA stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $7.94 billion in CMCSA stock with ownership of nearly -1.141% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,059 institutional holders increased their position in Comcast Corporation [NASDAQ:CMCSA] by around 150,343,468 shares. Additionally, 1,107 investors decreased positions by around 215,104,266 shares, while 206 investors held positions by with 3,206,148,137 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,571,595,871 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CMCSA stock had 256 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,579,294 shares, while 144 institutional investors sold positions of 40,145,732 shares during the same period.