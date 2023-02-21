Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] Is Currently -0.59 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Coinbase Global Inc. [NASDAQ: COIN] closed the trading session at $65.20 on 02/17/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $61.51, while the highest price level was $67.90. The company report on January 24, 2023 that Coinbase Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results.

Coinbase Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “Coinbase”) announced today that it will publish its fourth quarter and full year 2022 shareholder letter, including financial results, on its Investor Relations website at investor.coinbase.com on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, after market close. The Company will hold a question and answer session to discuss its financial results at 2:30 p.m. PT that same day.

Starting on February 14 at 9:00 a.m. PT, all shareholders will be able to submit and upvote questions for Coinbase management by visiting here. This Q&A platform will remain open until 24 hours before the earnings call. Shareholders can email support@saytechnologies.com for any support inquiries.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 84.23 percent and weekly performance of 14.21 percent. The stock has been moved at -21.89 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 31.93 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 33.52 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 16.24M shares, COIN reached to a volume of 23021953 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COIN shares is $63.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COIN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Coinbase Global Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2023, representing the official price target for Coinbase Global Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $50 to $35, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on COIN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coinbase Global Inc. is set at 6.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for COIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.93.

COIN stock trade performance evaluation

Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.21. With this latest performance, COIN shares gained by 31.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.98 for Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.24, while it was recorded at 63.11 for the last single week of trading, and 61.43 for the last 200 days.

Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Coinbase Global Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,384 million, or 59.30% of COIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COIN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,180,856, which is approximately 3.086% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; AH EQUITY PARTNERS III, L.L.C., holding 10,864,390 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $708.36 million in COIN stocks shares; and ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $599.14 million in COIN stock with ownership of nearly 19.076% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coinbase Global Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 275 institutional holders increased their position in Coinbase Global Inc. [NASDAQ:COIN] by around 15,593,723 shares. Additionally, 328 investors decreased positions by around 8,625,647 shares, while 118 investors held positions by with 89,031,559 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 113,250,929 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COIN stock had 109 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,233,454 shares, while 146 institutional investors sold positions of 2,660,830 shares during the same period.