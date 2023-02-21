Chevron Corporation [CVX] Stock trading around $162.85 per share: What’s Next?

Chevron Corporation [NYSE: CVX] price plunged by -2.23 percent to reach at -$3.72. The company report on February 16, 2023 that Chevron and Fab Foundation Announce Global STEM Educator Fellowship.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) and the Fab Foundation today announced the first recipients of an all-new fellowship program that supports STEM educators across the world. The Chevron Fab STEM Fellowship was awarded to Nathan Pritchett of Tulsa, Oklahoma and to Pieter Verduijn of Calabas, Aruba. The Chevron Fab STEM Fellowship is a one-year discovery program for outstanding educators to learn about, create and promote innovative and inclusive programs that teach STEM using digital fabrication and engage new and underrepresented student populations in STEM education and careers.

The program is inspired by Chevron’s social investment strategy and the global Fab Lab network, both of which foster innovation, learning and invention. Fab Labs, with their suite of digital fabrication tools and prototyping machines — including laser cutters, 3D printers, vinyl cutters and milling machines — are inspiring young people across the world to learn about science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). These are safe and accessible places to play, create, learn, mentor and invent.

A sum of 9515530 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.42M shares. Chevron Corporation shares reached a high of $164.84 and dropped to a low of $161.85 until finishing in the latest session at $162.85.

The one-year CVX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.17. The average equity rating for CVX stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Chevron Corporation [CVX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVX shares is $194.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVX stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Chevron Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $190 to $191. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2023, representing the official price target for Chevron Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $190, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Underperform rating on CVX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chevron Corporation is set at 4.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVX in the course of the last twelve months was 16.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

CVX Stock Performance Analysis:

Chevron Corporation [CVX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.30. With this latest performance, CVX shares dropped by -9.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.17 for Chevron Corporation [CVX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 174.18, while it was recorded at 168.35 for the last single week of trading, and 165.68 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Chevron Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chevron Corporation [CVX] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.82 and a Gross Margin at +18.53. Chevron Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.05.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.26.

Chevron Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

CVX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chevron Corporation go to -8.19%.

Chevron Corporation [CVX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $223,577 million, or 72.00% of CVX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVX stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 162,975,771, which is approximately -1.441% of the company’s market cap and around 0.08% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 159,036,903 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.9 billion in CVX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $22.04 billion in CVX stock with ownership of nearly 4.167% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chevron Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 1,642 institutional holders increased their position in Chevron Corporation [NYSE:CVX] by around 50,557,963 shares. Additionally, 1,443 investors decreased positions by around 55,390,850 shares, while 314 investors held positions by with 1,266,953,087 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,372,901,900 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVX stock had 342 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,474,918 shares, while 105 institutional investors sold positions of 4,787,132 shares during the same period.