C3.ai Inc. [AI] Revenue clocked in at $269.80 million, up 113.05% YTD: What’s Next?

C3.ai Inc. [NYSE: AI] slipped around -0.39 points on Friday, while shares priced at $23.84 at the close of the session, down -1.61%. The company report on February 9, 2023 that C3 AI Provides Mission-Critical AI Solutions for the United States Air Force Crowd-Sourced Flight Data Program.

The program discovers and resolves anomalies in fielded weapon systems while providing government-owned high-fidelity data to various national agencies.

C3 AI (NYSE: AI), the Enterprise AI application software company, was awarded a contract in partnership with Intelligent Waves LLC to provide mission-critical AI applications for the U.S. Air Force Crowd-Sourced Flight Data Program.

C3.ai Inc. stock is now 113.05% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AI Stock saw the intraday high of $24.37 and lowest of $22.65 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 30.92, which means current price is +127.59% above from all time high which was touched on 02/06/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 11.39M shares, AI reached a trading volume of 16061147 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about C3.ai Inc. [AI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AI shares is $15.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AI stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for C3.ai Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on October 10, 2022, representing the official price target for C3.ai Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for C3.ai Inc. is set at 2.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for AI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.50.

How has AI stock performed recently?

C3.ai Inc. [AI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.70. With this latest performance, AI shares gained by 81.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.21 for C3.ai Inc. [AI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.65, while it was recorded at 23.60 for the last single week of trading, and 16.12 for the last 200 days.

C3.ai Inc. [AI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and C3.ai Inc. [AI] shares currently have an operating margin of -77.59 and a Gross Margin at +74.79. C3.ai Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -75.99.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.23.

C3.ai Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.10 and a Current Ratio set at 8.10.

Insider trade positions for C3.ai Inc. [AI]

There are presently around $1,069 million, or 44.30% of AI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,138,390, which is approximately 1.064% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; BAKER HUGHES HOLDINGS LLC, holding 8,650,476 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $206.23 million in AI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $129.88 million in AI stock with ownership of nearly -4.713% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in C3.ai Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 116 institutional holders increased their position in C3.ai Inc. [NYSE:AI] by around 5,104,669 shares. Additionally, 112 investors decreased positions by around 6,667,044 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 33,081,664 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,853,377 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AI stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,869,782 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 2,254,630 shares during the same period.