BTIG Research slashes price target on Nikola Corporation [NKLA] – find out why.

Nikola Corporation [NASDAQ: NKLA] price plunged by 0.00 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on February 7, 2023 that Nikola Tre FCEV Receives CARB HVIP Incentive Eligibility.

Fleets Eligible for $240,000 to $288,000 in California Incentives per Truck.

Nikola Corporation (Nasdaq: NKLA), a global leader in zero-emission transportation and energy supply and infrastructure solutions, announced that it has received approval from the California Air Resources Board (“CARB”) for Nikola’s Tre hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (“FCEV”) to be eligible for CARB’s Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (“HVIP”) program. This approval will now enable customers of Nikola’s Tre FCEV to access a point-of-sale incentive starting at $240,000 and ranging up to $288,000 per truck, in 2023. Customers will also be eligible for a $40,000 clean commercial vehicle tax credit from the federal government due to the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act.

A sum of 9813139 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 11.86M shares. Nikola Corporation shares reached a high of $2.52 and dropped to a low of $2.41 until finishing in the latest session at $2.51.

The one-year NKLA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 62.59. The average equity rating for NKLA stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Nikola Corporation [NKLA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NKLA shares is $6.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NKLA stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Nikola Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Nikola Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $11 to $8, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on NKLA stock. On February 25, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for NKLA shares from 12 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nikola Corporation is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for NKLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 29.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.62.

NKLA Stock Performance Analysis:

Nikola Corporation [NKLA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.72. With this latest performance, NKLA shares gained by 5.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NKLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.80 for Nikola Corporation [NKLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.45, while it was recorded at 2.54 for the last single week of trading, and 4.31 for the last 200 days.

NKLA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NKLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nikola Corporation go to 20.59%.

Nikola Corporation [NKLA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $359 million, or 25.80% of NKLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NKLA stocks are: NORGES BANK with ownership of 33,581,371, which is approximately 97.087% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 31,513,851 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $79.1 million in NKLA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $59.09 million in NKLA stock with ownership of nearly 24.336% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nikola Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 135 institutional holders increased their position in Nikola Corporation [NASDAQ:NKLA] by around 39,480,780 shares. Additionally, 140 investors decreased positions by around 16,764,240 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 86,854,171 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 143,099,191 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NKLA stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,926,334 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 7,394,531 shares during the same period.