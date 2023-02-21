BP p.l.c. [BP] Revenue clocked in at $241.39 billion, up 14.57% YTD: What’s Next?

BP p.l.c. [NYSE: BP] closed the trading session at $40.02 on 02/17/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $39.96, while the highest price level was $40.41. The company report on February 16, 2023 that bp leans into convenience and mobility across US, agrees to purchase leading travel center operator, TravelCenters of America.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Adds a network of around 280 travel centers, strategically-located on major highways across US; complementing bp’s US convenience and mobility business.

$1.3bn cash acquisition within bp’s $16-18bn frame, with acquisition multiple of around six times based on last 12 months’ TravelCenters EBITDA (4Q21-3Q22)i.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 14.57 percent and weekly performance of -1.55 percent. The stock has been moved at 25.38 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 12.61 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 17.81 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.31M shares, BP reached to a volume of 15771445 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about BP p.l.c. [BP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BP shares is $41.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for BP p.l.c. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Scotiabank raised their target price from $37 to $42. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2023, representing the official price target for BP p.l.c. stock. On November 07, 2022, analysts increased their price target for BP shares from 31 to 36.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BP p.l.c. is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for BP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for BP in the course of the last twelve months was 7.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

BP stock trade performance evaluation

BP p.l.c. [BP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.55. With this latest performance, BP shares gained by 12.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.55 for BP p.l.c. [BP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.84, while it was recorded at 40.70 for the last single week of trading, and 32.23 for the last 200 days.

BP p.l.c. [BP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BP p.l.c. [BP] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.01 and a Gross Margin at +22.58. BP p.l.c.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.03.

Return on Total Capital for BP is now 28.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BP p.l.c. [BP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 82.15. Additionally, BP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 74.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.79.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.87.BP p.l.c.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for BP p.l.c. [BP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BP p.l.c. go to -14.00%.

BP p.l.c. [BP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $12,207 million, or 9.90% of BP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BP stocks are: ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP with ownership of 25,593,846, which is approximately -5.42% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 22,940,397 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $918.08 million in BP stocks shares; and FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $663.12 million in BP stock with ownership of nearly 3.418% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BP p.l.c. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 507 institutional holders increased their position in BP p.l.c. [NYSE:BP] by around 40,791,366 shares. Additionally, 461 investors decreased positions by around 29,653,940 shares, while 219 investors held positions by with 234,582,529 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 305,027,835 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BP stock had 182 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,285,829 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 6,373,654 shares during the same period.