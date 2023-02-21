Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] Revenue clocked in at $6.21 billion, down -27.89% YTD: What’s Next?

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [NASDAQ: BBBY] surged by $0.01 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $2.01 during the day while it closed the day at $1.81. The company report on February 7, 2023 that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Announces Completion of Public Equity Offering and Provides Strategic Update.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Net Proceeds of Offering to Immediately Repay ABL FacilityDefault Under Credit Agreement WaivedCompany’s Turnaround Plans to be Further Supported by Realigned Store Footprint and Cost Structure.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (Nasdaq: BBBY) today announced the closing of an underwritten public offering (the “Offering”) of (i) shares of the Company’s Series A convertible preferred stock (the “Series A Convertible Preferred Stock”), (ii) warrants to purchase shares of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock, and (iii) warrants to purchase the Company’s common stock. The Company received initial gross proceeds of approximately $225 million in the Offering and expects to receive an additional $800 million of gross proceeds in future installments, assuming certain conditions are met. The Company can provide no assurance that it will receive any or all of the future installments.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stock has also loss -22.98% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BBBY stock has declined by -48.14% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -90.24% and lost -27.89% year-on date.

The market cap for BBBY stock reached $210.30 million, with 116.84 million shares outstanding and 114.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 53.38M shares, BBBY reached a trading volume of 75193624 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBBY shares is $1.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBBY stock is a recommendation set at 3.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Odeon have made an estimate for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on September 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBBY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.03.

BBBY stock trade performance evaluation

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.98. With this latest performance, BBBY shares dropped by -52.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -90.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.63 for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.8449, while it was recorded at 1.9040 for the last single week of trading, and 5.9805 for the last 200 days.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.57 and a Gross Margin at +33.31. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.11.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -77.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.66.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $98 million, or 54.50% of BBBY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBBY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,332,491, which is approximately 7.373% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,572,118 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.52 million in BBBY stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.76 million in BBBY stock with ownership of nearly 2.86% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 114 institutional holders increased their position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [NASDAQ:BBBY] by around 11,675,298 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 4,670,533 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 37,726,000 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,071,831 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBBY stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,058,201 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 2,621,185 shares during the same period.