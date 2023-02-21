Baker Hughes Company [BKR] Stock trading around $30.59 per share: What’s Next?

Baker Hughes Company [NASDAQ: BKR] plunged by -$1.67 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $31.87 during the day while it closed the day at $30.59. The company report on February 15, 2023 that Baker Hughes Receives Three External Recognitions for Sustainability Leadership.

Baker Hughes is recognized as an “industry mover” – among over 7,800 companies – by the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2023 and is No. 1 for customers in energy equipment and services category – “a stakeholder leader” in the industry- and in top 250 overall in the JUST Capital 2023 Rankings. In addition, EcoVadis, one of the leading sustainability ratings, rated Baker Hughes “silver” for its ESG performance, improving over last year’s “bronze” rating.

Baker Hughes Company stock has also loss -7.08% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BKR stock has inclined by 1.19% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 22.41% and gained 3.59% year-on date.

The market cap for BKR stock reached $32.68 billion, with 1.01 billion shares outstanding and 1.01 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.27M shares, BKR reached a trading volume of 9360704 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Baker Hughes Company [BKR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BKR shares is $36.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BKR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Baker Hughes Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2023, representing the official price target for Baker Hughes Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $29, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on BKR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baker Hughes Company is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for BKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for BKR in the course of the last twelve months was 188.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

BKR stock trade performance evaluation

Baker Hughes Company [BKR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.08. With this latest performance, BKR shares gained by 0.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.00 for Baker Hughes Company [BKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.33, while it was recorded at 32.05 for the last single week of trading, and 28.54 for the last 200 days.

Baker Hughes Company [BKR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baker Hughes Company [BKR] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.76 and a Gross Margin at +23.26. Baker Hughes Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.84.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.73.

Baker Hughes Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Baker Hughes Company [BKR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baker Hughes Company go to 49.30%.

Baker Hughes Company [BKR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $29,422 million, or 98.81% of BKR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BKR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 119,934,155, which is approximately 0.476% of the company’s market cap and around 0.14% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 116,385,242 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.56 billion in BKR stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $3.12 billion in BKR stock with ownership of nearly -9.925% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Baker Hughes Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 373 institutional holders increased their position in Baker Hughes Company [NASDAQ:BKR] by around 50,432,712 shares. Additionally, 284 investors decreased positions by around 99,344,163 shares, while 80 investors held positions by with 812,054,110 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 961,830,985 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BKR stock had 137 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,700,627 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 5,083,960 shares during the same period.