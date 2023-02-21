Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] gain 18.55% so far this year. What now?

Applied Materials Inc. [NASDAQ: AMAT] surged by $0.05 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $117.40 during the day while it closed the day at $115.44. The company report on February 16, 2023 that Applied Materials Announces First Quarter 2023 Results.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Revenue $6.74 billion, up 7 percent year over year.

GAAP operating margin 29.2 percent and non-GAAP operating margin 29.5 percent, down 2.3 points and 2.2 points year over year, respectively.

Applied Materials Inc. stock has also gained 0.58% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AMAT stock has inclined by 10.77% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 6.62% and gained 18.55% year-on date.

The market cap for AMAT stock reached $97.28 billion, with 853.00 million shares outstanding and 834.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.29M shares, AMAT reached a trading volume of 9282973 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMAT shares is $127.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Applied Materials Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 18, 2023, representing the official price target for Applied Materials Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $125, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on AMAT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied Materials Inc. is set at 4.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMAT in the course of the last twelve months was 24.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

AMAT stock trade performance evaluation

Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.58. With this latest performance, AMAT shares gained by 8.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.91 for Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 109.10, while it was recorded at 117.05 for the last single week of trading, and 100.77 for the last 200 days.

Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.96 and a Gross Margin at +46.30. Applied Materials Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.40.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 53.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 24.83.

Applied Materials Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Applied Materials Inc. go to 12.48%.

Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $76,816 million, or 79.90% of AMAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 73,671,156, which is approximately 0.933% of the company’s market cap and around 0.35% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 69,228,259 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.99 billion in AMAT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.4 billion in AMAT stock with ownership of nearly -0.712% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Applied Materials Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 823 institutional holders increased their position in Applied Materials Inc. [NASDAQ:AMAT] by around 47,168,411 shares. Additionally, 753 investors decreased positions by around 43,424,808 shares, while 217 investors held positions by with 574,828,405 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 665,421,624 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMAT stock had 230 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,718,652 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 6,885,287 shares during the same period.