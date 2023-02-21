AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] gain 28.75% so far this year. What now?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE: AMC] slipped around -0.01 points on Friday, while shares priced at $5.24 at the close of the session, down -0.19%. The company report on February 16, 2023 that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Results and Host Earnings Webcast.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC and APE) (“AMC” or “the Company”), the largest theatrical exhibition company in the world, announced today that it will report its results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022, after the market closes on Tuesday, February 28, 2023.

The Company will host an earnings webcast accessible through the Investor Relations section of AMC’s website at https://investor.amctheatres.com/corporate-overview. During the webcast, the company will take questions from both AMC Investor Connect members and sell-side equity research analysts. AMC investors can visit https://www.amctheatres.com/stockholders to sign up for membership in AMC Investor Connect and submit their written questions. The link to submit questions will be available on the AMC Investor Connect website on February 20, 2023.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stock is now 28.75% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AMC Stock saw the intraday high of $5.53 and lowest of $5.21 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 21.09, which means current price is +38.99% above from all time high which was touched on 02/06/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 31.26M shares, AMC reached a trading volume of 27357138 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMC shares is $2.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMC stock is a recommendation set at 3.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price from $11 to $7.50. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2022, representing the official price target for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7.50, while Wedbush analysts kept a Underperform rating on AMC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66.

How has AMC stock performed recently?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.94. With this latest performance, AMC shares dropped by -5.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.44 for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.16, while it was recorded at 4.97 for the last single week of trading, and 9.74 for the last 200 days.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.76 and a Gross Margin at +8.52. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.20.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Insider trade positions for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]

There are presently around $680 million, or 26.80% of AMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 51,297,509, which is approximately 4.114% of the company’s market cap and around 0.26% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 21,435,702 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $112.32 million in AMC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $42.1 million in AMC stock with ownership of nearly -22.036% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 135 institutional holders increased their position in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE:AMC] by around 15,562,653 shares. Additionally, 158 investors decreased positions by around 21,128,085 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 93,056,598 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 129,747,336 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMC stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,842,357 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 4,728,911 shares during the same period.