Almaden Minerals Ltd. [AAU] is -7.90% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Almaden Minerals Ltd. [AMEX: AAU] gained 0.67% on the last trading session, reaching $0.22 price per share at the time. The company report on September 21, 2022 that Almaden Signs New and Expanded Cooperation Agreements with Ixtaca Project Host Community Groups.

These agreements set out the terms of the Company’s continued support of local communities’ human right to water through the immediate improvement of local water infrastructure, and establish a basis for longer term cooperation, once the Ixtaca project is permitted, on priorities identified through the 2017 EVIS (see press release of December 12, 2017) and the ongoing independent Human Rights Impact Assessment commissioned by the Company (see press release of October 19, 2021). The agreements will facilitate the formation and delivery of the Project’s Social Management Plan which will evolve from the Human Rights Impact Assessment and be mindful of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals1 as reflected in the priorities of the UN Agenda 20302 (see press release of July 6, 2022).

Almaden Minerals Ltd. represents 137.22 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $30.37 million with the latest information. AAU stock price has been found in the range of $0.22 to $0.23.

If compared to the average trading volume of 214.90K shares, AAU reached a trading volume of 398537 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Almaden Minerals Ltd. [AAU]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Almaden Minerals Ltd. is set at 0.01 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.52.

Trading performance analysis for AAU stock

Almaden Minerals Ltd. [AAU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.27. With this latest performance, AAU shares dropped by -5.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.80 for Almaden Minerals Ltd. [AAU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2389, while it was recorded at 0.2241 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2391 for the last 200 days.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. [AAU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.18.

Almaden Minerals Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 27.00 and a Current Ratio set at 27.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Almaden Minerals Ltd. [AAU]

There are presently around $1 million, or 5.90% of AAU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAU stocks are: BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ with ownership of 700,429, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.20% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 488,823 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.11 million in AAU stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $0.11 million in AAU stock with ownership of nearly 587.881% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Almaden Minerals Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Almaden Minerals Ltd. [AMEX:AAU] by around 1,652,511 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 3,915,856 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 2,532,041 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,036,326 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAU stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,131,158 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 3,816,931 shares during the same period.