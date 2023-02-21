Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] is -11.08% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [NYSE: AEM] loss -6.23% or -3.07 points to close at $46.23 with a heavy trading volume of 10310064 shares. The company report on February 16, 2023 that AGNICO EAGLE REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2022 RESULTS – LARGER ASSET PORTFOLIO DRIVES RECORD ANNUAL GOLD PRODUCTION, OPERATING CASH FLOW AND GLOBAL MINERAL RESERVES; UPDATED THREE YEAR GUIDANCE PROVIDED; 2023 FOCUS ON OPTIMIZING DETOUR LAKE AND CANADIAN MALARTIC AND LEVERAGING EXCESS MILL CAPACITY IN THE ABITIBI REGION TO ADVANCE KEY PIPELINE PROJECTS.

Stock Symbol: AEM (NYSE and TSX).

It opened the trading session at $46.79, the shares rose to $46.90 and dropped to $44.54, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AEM points out that the company has recorded 4.69% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -26.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.65M shares, AEM reached to a volume of 10310064 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEM shares is $66.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEM stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited stock. On February 03, 2022, analysts increased their price target for AEM shares from 67 to 69.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited is set at 1.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEM in the course of the last twelve months was 470.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for AEM stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.76. With this latest performance, AEM shares dropped by -16.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.48 for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.34, while it was recorded at 49.40 for the last single week of trading, and 47.98 for the last 200 days.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.32 and a Gross Margin at +30.17. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.67.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.90.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited go to -6.38%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]

There are presently around $13,149 million, or 78.10% of AEM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEM stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 22,058,188, which is approximately 8.507% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; FIL LTD, holding 20,987,980 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $970.27 million in AEM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $756.46 million in AEM stock with ownership of nearly 2.182% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 285 institutional holders increased their position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [NYSE:AEM] by around 28,431,075 shares. Additionally, 221 investors decreased positions by around 15,049,815 shares, while 95 investors held positions by with 240,948,249 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 284,429,139 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEM stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,822,230 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 1,935,913 shares during the same period.