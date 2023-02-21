Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] Stock trading around $78.50 per share: What’s Next?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: AMD] slipped around -1.58 points on Friday, while shares priced at $78.50 at the close of the session, down -1.97%. The company report on February 20, 2023 that AMD to Present at Morgan Stanley’s Technology, Media and Telecom Conference.

A real-time webcast of the presentation can be accessed on AMD’s Investor Relations website ir.amd.com. A replay of the webcast can be accessed after the conclusion of the live event and will be available for one year after the conference.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock is now 21.20% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AMD Stock saw the intraday high of $79.6498 and lowest of $77.37 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 125.67, which means current price is +30.72% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 57.71M shares, AMD reached a trading volume of 47751715 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMD shares is $93.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMD stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna raised their target price from $80 to $88. The new note on the price target was released on January 30, 2023, representing the official price target for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $95 to $80, while Bernstein kept a Mkt Perform rating on AMD stock. On January 23, 2023, analysts increased their price target for AMD shares from 70 to 85.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is set at 3.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMD in the course of the last twelve months was 38.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

How has AMD stock performed recently?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.66. With this latest performance, AMD shares gained by 15.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.23 for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.59, while it was recorded at 82.57 for the last single week of trading, and 79.05 for the last 200 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.74 and a Gross Margin at +36.85. Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.59.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.30.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings analysis for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. go to 10.12%.

Insider trade positions for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]

There are presently around $86,933 million, or 70.70% of AMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 136,198,548, which is approximately 1.239% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 120,838,294 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.49 billion in AMD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.02 billion in AMD stock with ownership of nearly -2.978% of the company’s market capitalization.

827 institutional holders increased their position in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ:AMD] by around 102,451,389 shares. Additionally, 864 investors decreased positions by around 99,500,271 shares, while 178 investors held positions by with 905,475,721 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,107,427,381 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMD stock had 213 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,350,881 shares, while 194 institutional investors sold positions of 10,354,652 shares during the same period.