Yelp Inc. [YELP] Is Currently -0.61 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Yelp Inc. [NYSE: YELP] traded at a low on 02/17/23, posting a -0.61 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $30.79. The company report on February 9, 2023 that Yelp’s Product-Led Strategy Drove Strong 2022 Results.

2022 Net Revenue reached a new high of $1.2 billion.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 401327 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Yelp Inc. stands at 2.13% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.75%.

The market cap for YELP stock reached $2.08 billion, with 70.63 million shares outstanding and 66.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 674.07K shares, YELP reached a trading volume of 401327 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Yelp Inc. [YELP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YELP shares is $35.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YELP stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Yelp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $49 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on July 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Yelp Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Barclays analysts kept a Underweight rating on YELP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yelp Inc. is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for YELP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for YELP in the course of the last twelve months was 13.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.10.

How has YELP stock performed recently?

Yelp Inc. [YELP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.30. With this latest performance, YELP shares gained by 5.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YELP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.30 for Yelp Inc. [YELP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.24, while it was recorded at 31.37 for the last single week of trading, and 31.47 for the last 200 days.

Yelp Inc. [YELP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yelp Inc. [YELP] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.77 and a Gross Margin at +87.39. Yelp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.05.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.52.

Yelp Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Earnings analysis for Yelp Inc. [YELP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YELP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Yelp Inc. go to -1.60%.

Insider trade positions for Yelp Inc. [YELP]

There are presently around $1,974 million, or 95.90% of YELP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YELP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,325,976, which is approximately 9.837% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,478,827 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $291.85 million in YELP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $77.84 million in YELP stock with ownership of nearly -4.332% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Yelp Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 130 institutional holders increased their position in Yelp Inc. [NYSE:YELP] by around 5,880,069 shares. Additionally, 123 investors decreased positions by around 7,448,008 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 50,796,962 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 64,125,039 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YELP stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,041,747 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 1,212,348 shares during the same period.