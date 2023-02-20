Workiva Inc. [WK] stock Initiated by Goldman analyst, price target now $101

Workiva Inc. [NYSE: WK] closed the trading session at $88.24 on 02/17/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $88.18, while the highest price level was $90.57. The company report on February 10, 2023 that SEC Regulation is (Almost) Here.

Workiva:

In this week’s episode of ESG Talk, Workiva’s resident accounting and regulatory reporting expert, Steve Soter, stops by to share his predictions for the SEC’s climate disclosure proposal, human capital management, and the future of ESG and financial reporting.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 5.09 percent and weekly performance of -1.61 percent. The stock has been moved at 19.58 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.05 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 14.63 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 328.24K shares, WK reached to a volume of 409314 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Workiva Inc. [WK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WK shares is $88.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WK stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Workiva Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Workiva Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $120 to $80, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on WK stock. On February 23, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for WK shares from 135 to 127.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Workiva Inc. is set at 3.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for WK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for WK in the course of the last twelve months was 255.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

WK stock trade performance evaluation

Workiva Inc. [WK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.61. With this latest performance, WK shares gained by 2.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.64 for Workiva Inc. [WK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 86.63, while it was recorded at 89.99 for the last single week of trading, and 74.89 for the last 200 days.

Workiva Inc. [WK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Workiva Inc. [WK] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.53 and a Gross Margin at +76.58. Workiva Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.51.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -54.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.05.

Workiva Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Workiva Inc. [WK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,943 million, or 92.10% of WK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,583,549, which is approximately 5.903% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,471,554 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $306.33 million in WK stocks shares; and RIVERBRIDGE PARTNERS LLC, currently with $192.19 million in WK stock with ownership of nearly -2.646% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Workiva Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 142 institutional holders increased their position in Workiva Inc. [NYSE:WK] by around 3,321,107 shares. Additionally, 141 investors decreased positions by around 2,469,276 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 38,899,983 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,690,366 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WK stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 795,735 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 517,043 shares during the same period.