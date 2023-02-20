why W.W. Grainger Inc. [GWW] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $671.56

W.W. Grainger Inc. [NYSE: GWW] gained 1.08% or 7.26 points to close at $677.35 with a heavy trading volume of 227316 shares. The company report on February 15, 2023 that ELEVEN DIRECTORS SLATED FOR GRAINGER’S BOARD TO BE VOTED ON AT THE COMPANY’S ANNUAL MEETING ON APRIL 26, 2023.

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE: GWW) today announced that the Board of Directors has selected a slate of nominees to serve for the 2023-2024 period. The 11 candidates, all current Board members, to be voted on at the 2023 annual meeting of shareholders are:.

Rodney C. AdkinsV. Ann HaileyKatherine D. JasponStuart L. LevenickD.G. MacphersonNeil S. NovichBeatriz R. PerezE. Scott SantiSusan Slavik WilliamsLucas E. WatsonSteven A. White.

It opened the trading session at $670.67, the shares rose to $682.74 and dropped to $669.7125, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GWW points out that the company has recorded 15.67% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -53.78% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 293.36K shares, GWW reached to a volume of 227316 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about W.W. Grainger Inc. [GWW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GWW shares is $671.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GWW stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for W.W. Grainger Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 14, 2022, representing the official price target for W.W. Grainger Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $642 to $600, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on GWW stock. On April 14, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for GWW shares from 562 to 480.

The Average True Range (ATR) for W.W. Grainger Inc. is set at 16.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for GWW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for GWW in the course of the last twelve months was 103.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for GWW stock

W.W. Grainger Inc. [GWW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.18. With this latest performance, GWW shares gained by 23.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GWW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.78 for W.W. Grainger Inc. [GWW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 592.69, while it was recorded at 671.04 for the last single week of trading, and 540.63 for the last 200 days.

W.W. Grainger Inc. [GWW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and W.W. Grainger Inc. [GWW] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.55 and a Gross Margin at +38.41. W.W. Grainger Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.09.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 66.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 21.68.

W.W. Grainger Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

W.W. Grainger Inc. [GWW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GWW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for W.W. Grainger Inc. go to 27.95%.

An analysis of insider ownership at W.W. Grainger Inc. [GWW]

There are presently around $25,082 million, or 75.40% of GWW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GWW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,513,895, which is approximately -0.806% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,183,629 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.83 billion in GWW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.44 billion in GWW stock with ownership of nearly -3.029% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in W.W. Grainger Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 474 institutional holders increased their position in W.W. Grainger Inc. [NYSE:GWW] by around 2,411,848 shares. Additionally, 393 investors decreased positions by around 2,517,694 shares, while 150 investors held positions by with 32,100,456 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,029,998 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GWW stock had 135 new institutional investments in for a total of 610,985 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 260,886 shares during the same period.