why TTEC Holdings Inc. [TTEC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $61.14

TTEC Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: TTEC] traded at a low on 02/17/23, posting a -0.52 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $49.70. The company report on February 8, 2023 that TTEC Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Release and Webcast of Investor Conference Call.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC), one of the largest, global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovators for end-to-end digital CX solutions, today announced details pertaining to the release of its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results and related conference call and webcast.

TTEC will release its earnings results after market close on Monday, February 27, 2023, when a press release will be issued. The Company will host a live webcast and conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, February 28, 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 102836 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of TTEC Holdings Inc. stands at 3.18% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.59%.

The market cap for TTEC stock reached $2.36 billion, with 47.21 million shares outstanding and 18.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 129.08K shares, TTEC reached a trading volume of 102836 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TTEC Holdings Inc. [TTEC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTEC shares is $61.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTEC stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for TTEC Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barrington Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2022, representing the official price target for TTEC Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $100 to $90, while Morgan Stanley kept a Underweight rating on TTEC stock. On March 05, 2021, analysts increased their price target for TTEC shares from 85 to 90.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TTEC Holdings Inc. is set at 1.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTEC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for TTEC in the course of the last twelve months was 36.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has TTEC stock performed recently?

TTEC Holdings Inc. [TTEC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.40. With this latest performance, TTEC shares gained by 2.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTEC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.66 for TTEC Holdings Inc. [TTEC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.82, while it was recorded at 50.05 for the last single week of trading, and 54.44 for the last 200 days.

TTEC Holdings Inc. [TTEC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TTEC Holdings Inc. [TTEC] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.02 and a Gross Margin at +20.60. TTEC Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.22.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.03.

TTEC Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for TTEC Holdings Inc. [TTEC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTEC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTEC Holdings Inc. go to 7.75%.

Insider trade positions for TTEC Holdings Inc. [TTEC]

There are presently around $884 million, or 38.30% of TTEC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTEC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,156,131, which is approximately 5.96% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,455,949 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $122.06 million in TTEC stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $55.78 million in TTEC stock with ownership of nearly 0.02% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TTEC Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 121 institutional holders increased their position in TTEC Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:TTEC] by around 2,022,061 shares. Additionally, 96 investors decreased positions by around 2,009,803 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 13,745,430 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,777,294 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTEC stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 455,722 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 456,133 shares during the same period.