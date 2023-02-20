why Radiant Logistics Inc. [RLGT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $11.75

Radiant Logistics Inc. [AMEX: RLGT] gained 2.50% on the last trading session, reaching $5.73 price per share at the time. The company report on February 9, 2023 that RADIANT LOGISTICS ANNOUNCES SELECT PRELIMINARY UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR SECOND FISCAL QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022.

CEO Crain Comments on Restatement Process.

Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSE American: RLGT), a leading technology-enabled global transportation and logistics services company, today announced select preliminary unaudited financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2022, and that it will be filing a Form 12b-25 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, as the Company will be late in filing its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 (the “Form 10-Q”). The delay in the filing of the Company’s Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, is as a result of the previously disclosed delay of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2022 and the Company’s on-going efforts to complete the restatement of its fiscal 2021 audited financial statements, each of the interim quarterly financial statements filed on Form 10-Q during fiscal 2021, as well as each of the interim quarterly financial statements filed on Form 10-Q during its 2022 fiscal year (the “Restatement Periods”). The Company currently expects that it will bring all of its filings current within the near term.

Radiant Logistics Inc. represents 48.74 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $284.84 million with the latest information. RLGT stock price has been found in the range of $5.54 to $5.77.

If compared to the average trading volume of 134.03K shares, RLGT reached a trading volume of 105262 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Radiant Logistics Inc. [RLGT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RLGT shares is $11.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RLGT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Vertical Research have made an estimate for Radiant Logistics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Radiant Logistics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $5 to $7, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on RLGT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Radiant Logistics Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for RLGT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.53.

Trading performance analysis for RLGT stock

Radiant Logistics Inc. [RLGT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.69. With this latest performance, RLGT shares gained by 4.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RLGT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.81 for Radiant Logistics Inc. [RLGT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.41, while it was recorded at 5.75 for the last single week of trading, and 6.27 for the last 200 days.

Radiant Logistics Inc. [RLGT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Radiant Logistics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Radiant Logistics Inc. [RLGT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RLGT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Radiant Logistics Inc. go to 24.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Radiant Logistics Inc. [RLGT]

There are presently around $152 million, or 56.40% of RLGT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RLGT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,736,627, which is approximately 0.921% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 2,736,259 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.68 million in RLGT stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $12.49 million in RLGT stock with ownership of nearly 3.033% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Radiant Logistics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 52 institutional holders increased their position in Radiant Logistics Inc. [AMEX:RLGT] by around 1,731,713 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 2,699,937 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 22,032,040 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,463,690 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RLGT stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 253,358 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,415,998 shares during the same period.