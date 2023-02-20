why PDS Biotechnology Corporation [PDSB] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $19.00

PDS Biotechnology Corporation [NASDAQ: PDSB] traded at a high on 02/17/23, posting a 2.09 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $8.81. The company report on February 16, 2023 that PDS Biotech Announces Preclinical Publication in Peer Reviewed Viruses Journal Showing Superior CD4 T Cell Induction by Infectimune™.

Infectimune™ (R-DOTAP) nanoparticles significantly enhance cytokine-inducing, CD4 T cell responses compared to leading commercial adjuvants being used in approved vaccines.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 403595 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of PDS Biotechnology Corporation stands at 5.60% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.00%.

The market cap for PDSB stock reached $248.44 million, with 28.46 million shares outstanding and 24.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 682.76K shares, PDSB reached a trading volume of 403595 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PDS Biotechnology Corporation [PDSB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PDSB shares is $19.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PDSB stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 28, 2021, representing the official price target for PDS Biotechnology Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on PDSB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PDS Biotechnology Corporation is set at 0.59 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.54.

How has PDSB stock performed recently?

PDS Biotechnology Corporation [PDSB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.01. With this latest performance, PDSB shares dropped by -2.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 76.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PDSB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.57 for PDS Biotechnology Corporation [PDSB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.57, while it was recorded at 8.62 for the last single week of trading, and 5.98 for the last 200 days.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation [PDSB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -37.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.50.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.40 and a Current Ratio set at 15.40.

Insider trade positions for PDS Biotechnology Corporation [PDSB]

There are presently around $60 million, or 18.90% of PDSB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PDSB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,161,525, which is approximately 1.171% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP, holding 559,200 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.93 million in PDSB stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $4.37 million in PDSB stock with ownership of nearly 66.482% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PDS Biotechnology Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 43 institutional holders increased their position in PDS Biotechnology Corporation [NASDAQ:PDSB] by around 2,239,311 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 579,937 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 4,019,942 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,839,190 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PDSB stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,146,978 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 252,492 shares during the same period.