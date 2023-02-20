why Nuvation Bio Inc. [NUVB] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $4.00

Nuvation Bio Inc. [NYSE: NUVB] jumped around 0.03 points on Friday, while shares priced at $2.15 at the close of the session, up 1.42%. The company report on December 19, 2022 that Nuvation Bio Doses First Patient in Phase 1b Combination Study of NUV-868.

Phase 1b study designed to determine the safety and dose of NUV-868 in combination with olaparib or enzalutamide for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE: NUVB), a biopharmaceutical company tackling some of the greatest unmet needs in oncology by developing differentiated and novel therapeutic candidates, today announced it has dosed the first patient in a Phase 1b study of its BD2-selective BET inhibitor, NUV-868, in combination with olaparib.

Nuvation Bio Inc. stock is now 11.98% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NUVB Stock saw the intraday high of $2.16 and lowest of $2.06 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.02, which means current price is +12.27% above from all time high which was touched on 01/27/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 711.19K shares, NUVB reached a trading volume of 231497 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nuvation Bio Inc. [NUVB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NUVB shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NUVB stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Nuvation Bio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on August 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Nuvation Bio Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $8 to $2.50, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Market Perform rating on NUVB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nuvation Bio Inc. is set at 0.12 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.01.

How has NUVB stock performed recently?

Nuvation Bio Inc. [NUVB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.87. With this latest performance, NUVB shares dropped by -5.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NUVB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.93 for Nuvation Bio Inc. [NUVB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.12, while it was recorded at 2.16 for the last single week of trading, and 2.69 for the last 200 days.

Nuvation Bio Inc. [NUVB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.86.

Nuvation Bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 48.60 and a Current Ratio set at 48.60.

Insider trade positions for Nuvation Bio Inc. [NUVB]

There are presently around $300 million, or 65.40% of NUVB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NUVB stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 26,526,965, which is approximately -11.131% of the company’s market cap and around 26.82% of the total institutional ownership; OMEGA FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 15,072,340 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.41 million in NUVB stocks shares; and ECOR1 CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $29.88 million in NUVB stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

79 institutional holders increased their position in Nuvation Bio Inc. [NYSE:NUVB] by around 14,221,361 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 16,311,175 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 109,142,668 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 139,675,204 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NUVB stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,717,955 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 784,975 shares during the same period.