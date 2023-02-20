why NBT Bancorp Inc. [NBTB] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $44.00

NBT Bancorp Inc. [NASDAQ: NBTB] gained 0.71% or 0.29 points to close at $40.94 with a heavy trading volume of 181490 shares. The company report on January 23, 2023 that NBT Bancorp Inc. Announces Full Year Net Income of $152.0 Million ($3.52 Per Diluted Common Share); Approves Dividend.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $152.0 million, or $3.52 per diluted common share, compared to $154.9 million, or $3.54 per diluted share, in the prior year.

It opened the trading session at $40.72, the shares rose to $41.095 and dropped to $40.45, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NBTB points out that the company has recorded -3.24% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -18.39% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 194.54K shares, NBTB reached to a volume of 181490 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NBT Bancorp Inc. [NBTB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NBTB shares is $44.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NBTB stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for NBT Bancorp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2022, representing the official price target for NBT Bancorp Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on NBTB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NBT Bancorp Inc. is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for NBTB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for NBTB in the course of the last twelve months was 15.85.

Trading performance analysis for NBTB stock

NBT Bancorp Inc. [NBTB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.81. With this latest performance, NBTB shares dropped by -2.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NBTB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.41 for NBT Bancorp Inc. [NBTB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.65, while it was recorded at 40.64 for the last single week of trading, and 40.62 for the last 200 days.

NBT Bancorp Inc. [NBTB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NBT Bancorp Inc. [NBTB] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.53. NBT Bancorp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.17.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.28.

NBT Bancorp Inc. [NBTB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NBTB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NBT Bancorp Inc. go to 5.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at NBT Bancorp Inc. [NBTB]

There are presently around $1,018 million, or 57.80% of NBTB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NBTB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,998,051, which is approximately -4.815% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,841,817 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $198.22 million in NBTB stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $80.53 million in NBTB stock with ownership of nearly 0.438% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NBT Bancorp Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 102 institutional holders increased their position in NBT Bancorp Inc. [NASDAQ:NBTB] by around 1,479,418 shares. Additionally, 74 investors decreased positions by around 1,058,519 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 22,337,947 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,875,884 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NBTB stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 504,904 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 242,090 shares during the same period.