why Moelis & Company [MC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $35.20

Moelis & Company [NYSE: MC] slipped around -0.11 points on Friday, while shares priced at $45.39 at the close of the session, down -0.24%. The company report on February 8, 2023 that Moelis & Company Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results; Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 Per Share.

Fourth quarter GAAP revenues of $207.2 million; fourth quarter Adjusted revenues of $202.1 million, down 52% from the prior year period.

GAAP revenues for full year 2022 were $985.3 million; Adjusted revenues for full year 2022 were $970.2 million, down 38% from the prior year period.

Moelis & Company stock is now 18.30% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MC Stock saw the intraday high of $45.59 and lowest of $44.36 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 51.53, which means current price is +18.30% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 545.17K shares, MC reached a trading volume of 398598 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Moelis & Company [MC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MC shares is $35.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MC stock is a recommendation set at 3.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Moelis & Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette dropped their target price from $40 to $37. The new note on the price target was released on November 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Moelis & Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $43 to $35, while UBS kept a Sell rating on MC stock. On July 18, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for MC shares from 53 to 36.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Moelis & Company is set at 1.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for MC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for MC in the course of the last twelve months was 23.44.

How has MC stock performed recently?

Moelis & Company [MC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.58. With this latest performance, MC shares gained by 1.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.45 for Moelis & Company [MC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.61, while it was recorded at 46.25 for the last single week of trading, and 42.14 for the last 200 days.

Moelis & Company [MC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Moelis & Company [MC] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.93. Moelis & Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.26.

Earnings analysis for Moelis & Company [MC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Moelis & Company go to -4.70%.

Insider trade positions for Moelis & Company [MC]

There are presently around $2,910 million, or 99.20% of MC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MC stocks are: KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 6,738,219, which is approximately -2.746% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,513,842 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $295.66 million in MC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $253.36 million in MC stock with ownership of nearly 0.553% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Moelis & Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 145 institutional holders increased their position in Moelis & Company [NYSE:MC] by around 3,889,847 shares. Additionally, 121 investors decreased positions by around 2,727,494 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 57,499,194 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 64,116,535 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MC stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 995,213 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 863,827 shares during the same period.