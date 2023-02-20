why Lantronix Inc. [LTRX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $9.90

Lantronix Inc. [NASDAQ: LTRX] traded at a low on 02/17/23, posting a -0.77 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $5.16. The company report on February 9, 2023 that Lantronix Reports Results for Second Quarter of Fiscal 2023.

Second Quarter Net Revenue of $31.5 Million, Down 6 Percent Year-Over-Year and 1 Percent Sequentially.

Second Quarter GAAP EPS of ($0.07) vs. ($0.08) in the Prior Year.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 104566 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Lantronix Inc. stands at 4.30% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.12%.

The market cap for LTRX stock reached $166.15 million, with 36.35 million shares outstanding and 26.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 161.22K shares, LTRX reached a trading volume of 104566 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lantronix Inc. [LTRX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LTRX shares is $9.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LTRX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Lantronix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Lantronix Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6.50, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on LTRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lantronix Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for LTRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

How has LTRX stock performed recently?

Lantronix Inc. [LTRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.51. With this latest performance, LTRX shares gained by 24.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LTRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.61 for Lantronix Inc. [LTRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.61, while it was recorded at 5.31 for the last single week of trading, and 5.31 for the last 200 days.

Lantronix Inc. [LTRX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lantronix Inc. [LTRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.71 and a Gross Margin at +38.72. Lantronix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.14.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.11.

Lantronix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings analysis for Lantronix Inc. [LTRX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LTRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lantronix Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Lantronix Inc. [LTRX]

There are presently around $66 million, or 40.90% of LTRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LTRX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,456,759, which is approximately 24.181% of the company’s market cap and around 4.00% of the total institutional ownership; WASATCH ADVISORS INC, holding 1,422,368 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.34 million in LTRX stocks shares; and RK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $5.0 million in LTRX stock with ownership of nearly -2.973% of the company’s market capitalization.

28 institutional holders increased their position in Lantronix Inc. [NASDAQ:LTRX] by around 1,978,782 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 2,740,412 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 8,114,035 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,833,229 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LTRX stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 820,774 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 330,736 shares during the same period.