why Encore Capital Group Inc. [ECPG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $62.25

Encore Capital Group Inc. [NASDAQ: ECPG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.11% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.24%. The company report on February 7, 2023 that Encore Capital Group to Announce Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results on February 22.

Over the last 12 months, ECPG stock dropped by -19.27%. The one-year Encore Capital Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.6. The average equity rating for ECPG stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.34 billion, with 23.96 million shares outstanding and 22.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 187.23K shares, ECPG stock reached a trading volume of 186076 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Encore Capital Group Inc. [ECPG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ECPG shares is $62.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ECPG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Encore Capital Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 15, 2019, representing the official price target for Encore Capital Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while Buckingham Research analysts kept a Buy rating on ECPG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Encore Capital Group Inc. is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for ECPG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for ECPG in the course of the last twelve months was 6.23.

ECPG Stock Performance Analysis:

Encore Capital Group Inc. [ECPG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.24. With this latest performance, ECPG shares gained by 7.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ECPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.01 for Encore Capital Group Inc. [ECPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.25, while it was recorded at 56.85 for the last single week of trading, and 54.38 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Encore Capital Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Encore Capital Group Inc. [ECPG] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.57 and a Gross Margin at +70.84. Encore Capital Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.32.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.41.

ECPG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ECPG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Encore Capital Group Inc. go to 13.00%.

Encore Capital Group Inc. [ECPG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,565 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ECPG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,001,715, which is approximately -0.088% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,614,669 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $150.4 million in ECPG stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $110.52 million in ECPG stock with ownership of nearly 1.485% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Encore Capital Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 86 institutional holders increased their position in Encore Capital Group Inc. [NASDAQ:ECPG] by around 1,095,954 shares. Additionally, 115 investors decreased positions by around 1,849,732 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 24,264,420 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,210,106 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ECPG stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 283,266 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 724,444 shares during the same period.