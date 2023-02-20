why CTO Realty Growth Inc. [CTO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $23.00

CTO Realty Growth Inc. [NYSE: CTO] traded at a low on 02/17/23, posting a -0.05 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $19.24. The company report on January 12, 2023 that CTO Realty Growth Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call Information.

A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at www.ctoreit.com or at the link provided in the event details below. To access the call by phone, please go to the registration link provided in the event details below and you will be provided with dial-in details.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 100797 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of CTO Realty Growth Inc. stands at 1.60% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.81%.

The market cap for CTO stock reached $433.28 million, with 22.39 million shares outstanding and 20.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 185.13K shares, CTO reached a trading volume of 100797 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CTO Realty Growth Inc. [CTO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTO shares is $23.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTO stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for CTO Realty Growth Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 28, 2021, representing the official price target for CTO Realty Growth Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CTO Realty Growth Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42.

How has CTO stock performed recently?

CTO Realty Growth Inc. [CTO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.47. With this latest performance, CTO shares gained by 5.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.58 for CTO Realty Growth Inc. [CTO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.82, while it was recorded at 19.24 for the last single week of trading, and 20.01 for the last 200 days.

CTO Realty Growth Inc. [CTO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CTO Realty Growth Inc. [CTO] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.85 and a Gross Margin at +38.79. CTO Realty Growth Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +42.61.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.28.

Insider trade positions for CTO Realty Growth Inc. [CTO]

There are presently around $277 million, or 49.40% of CTO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,514,201, which is approximately 5.299% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 927,479 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.84 million in CTO stocks shares; and NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC, currently with $10.74 million in CTO stock with ownership of nearly 1854.708% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CTO Realty Growth Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 93 institutional holders increased their position in CTO Realty Growth Inc. [NYSE:CTO] by around 4,188,672 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 673,034 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 9,544,823 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,406,529 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTO stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,704,441 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 63,254 shares during the same period.