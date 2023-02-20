why Boise Cascade Company [BCC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $74.00

Boise Cascade Company [NYSE: BCC] traded at a low on 02/17/23, posting a -1.76 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $74.73. The company report on February 8, 2023 that Boise Cascade Company Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Webcast and Conference Call.

11 a.m. Eastern, Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

Boise Cascade Company (NYSE: BCC) will host a webcast and conference call to discuss 2022 fourth quarter and full year earnings on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at 11 a.m. Eastern.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 230149 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Boise Cascade Company stands at 2.77% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.85%.

The market cap for BCC stock reached $2.94 billion, with 39.54 million shares outstanding and 39.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 227.05K shares, BCC reached a trading volume of 230149 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Boise Cascade Company [BCC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BCC shares is $74.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BCC stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Boise Cascade Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Boise Cascade Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $71, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on BCC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Boise Cascade Company is set at 2.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for BCC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for BCC in the course of the last twelve months was 4.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

How has BCC stock performed recently?

Boise Cascade Company [BCC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.26. With this latest performance, BCC shares gained by 10.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.84 for Boise Cascade Company [BCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.30, while it was recorded at 76.14 for the last single week of trading, and 68.95 for the last 200 days.

Boise Cascade Company [BCC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Boise Cascade Company [BCC] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.25 and a Gross Margin at +19.50. Boise Cascade Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.99.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 64.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 31.40.

Boise Cascade Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Insider trade positions for Boise Cascade Company [BCC]

There are presently around $2,769 million, or 95.90% of BCC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BCC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,600,187, which is approximately 1.434% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,883,182 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $364.92 million in BCC stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $195.22 million in BCC stock with ownership of nearly 1.54% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Boise Cascade Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 160 institutional holders increased their position in Boise Cascade Company [NYSE:BCC] by around 1,718,792 shares. Additionally, 149 investors decreased positions by around 1,879,257 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 33,449,110 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,047,159 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BCC stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 311,630 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 91,356 shares during the same period.