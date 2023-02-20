why Blue Bird Corporation [BLBD] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $22.00

Blue Bird Corporation [NASDAQ: BLBD] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.75% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.12%. The company report on February 8, 2023 that Blue Bird Reports Fiscal Year 2023 First Quarter Results; Record First Quarter Revenues & EV Sales; Raises Guidance for the Year.

Robust Backlog of $675M+ and 5,300+ Units.

Over the last 12 months, BLBD stock dropped by -2.41%. The one-year Blue Bird Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.91. The average equity rating for BLBD stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $586.53 million, with 32.03 million shares outstanding and 21.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 204.42K shares, BLBD stock reached a trading volume of 184418 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Blue Bird Corporation [BLBD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLBD shares is $22.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLBD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Blue Bird Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price from $16 to $29. The new note on the price target was released on February 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Blue Bird Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Neutral rating on BLBD stock. On May 13, 2019, analysts increased their price target for BLBD shares from 21 to 23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blue Bird Corporation is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLBD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for BLBD in the course of the last twelve months was 25.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

BLBD Stock Performance Analysis:

Blue Bird Corporation [BLBD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.12. With this latest performance, BLBD shares gained by 38.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 67.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLBD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.49 for Blue Bird Corporation [BLBD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.92, while it was recorded at 20.51 for the last single week of trading, and 11.49 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Blue Bird Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blue Bird Corporation [BLBD] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.05 and a Gross Margin at +4.43. Blue Bird Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.72.

Blue Bird Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

BLBD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLBD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Blue Bird Corporation go to 15.00%.

Blue Bird Corporation [BLBD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $580 million, or 92.90% of BLBD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLBD stocks are: AMERICAN SECURITIES LLC with ownership of 9,530,150, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; COLISEUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 4,687,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $94.97 million in BLBD stocks shares; and ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., currently with $34.27 million in BLBD stock with ownership of nearly 0.595% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blue Bird Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 36 institutional holders increased their position in Blue Bird Corporation [NASDAQ:BLBD] by around 1,773,875 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 2,468,206 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 24,366,501 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,608,582 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLBD stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 392,334 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 1,685,828 shares during the same period.