Westrock Coffee Company LLC [WEST] Revenue clocked in at $830.50 million, down -12.28% YTD: What’s Next?

Westrock Coffee Company LLC [NASDAQ: WEST] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.33% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.06%. The company report on February 14, 2023 that Westrock Coffee Company Announces Closing of $50 Million Delayed Draw Term Loan Facility.

The interest rates under the DDTL Facility are the same as the interest rates with respect to the initial term loans under the existing credit agreement, and the commitment fees applying to the unused portion of the DDTL Facility are the same as the commitment fees with respect to the revolving facility under the existing credit agreement. Any Delayed Draw Term Loans funded under the DDTL Facility will mature on August 29, 2027 and will otherwise be subject to the same terms as the initial term loans under the existing credit agreement.

Over the last 12 months, WEST stock rose by 14.51%. The one-year Westrock Coffee Company LLC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.17. The average equity rating for WEST stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $913.93 million, with 73.03 million shares outstanding and 18.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 162.71K shares, WEST stock reached a trading volume of 100677 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Westrock Coffee Company LLC [WEST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WEST shares is $14.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WEST stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Westrock Coffee Company LLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Westrock Coffee Company LLC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Westrock Coffee Company LLC is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for WEST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 37.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.34.

WEST Stock Performance Analysis:

Westrock Coffee Company LLC [WEST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.06. With this latest performance, WEST shares dropped by -9.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WEST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.30 for Westrock Coffee Company LLC [WEST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.15, while it was recorded at 11.93 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Westrock Coffee Company LLC Fundamentals:

Westrock Coffee Company LLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Westrock Coffee Company LLC [WEST] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $255 million, or 28.70% of WEST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WEST stocks are: STEPHENS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 8,801,566, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 11.70% of the total institutional ownership; SOUTHEASTERN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/TN/, holding 8,008,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $93.85 million in WEST stocks shares; and NFC INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $24.05 million in WEST stock with ownership of nearly 5.15% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Westrock Coffee Company LLC stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 28 institutional holders increased their position in Westrock Coffee Company LLC [NASDAQ:WEST] by around 1,640,145 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 1,075,196 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 19,038,411 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,753,752 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WEST stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 947,067 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 837,530 shares during the same period.