Wedbush lifts BOK Financial Corporation [BOKF] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

BOK Financial Corporation [NASDAQ: BOKF] gained 0.95% on the last trading session, reaching $104.47 price per share at the time. The company report on January 25, 2023 that BOK Financial Corporation Reports Annual Earnings of $520 million or $7.68 Per Share and Quarterly Earnings of $168 million or $2.51 Per Share in the Fourth Quarter.

BOK Financial Corporation represents 67.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.99 billion with the latest information. BOKF stock price has been found in the range of $102.80 to $105.16.

If compared to the average trading volume of 207.28K shares, BOKF reached a trading volume of 104910 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about BOK Financial Corporation [BOKF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BOKF shares is $111.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BOKF stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for BOK Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Hovde Group dropped their target price from $99 to $93. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2021, representing the official price target for BOK Financial Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $62 to $80, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on BOKF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BOK Financial Corporation is set at 2.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for BOKF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 82.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for BOKF in the course of the last twelve months was 2.45.

Trading performance analysis for BOKF stock

BOK Financial Corporation [BOKF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.30. With this latest performance, BOKF shares gained by 8.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BOKF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.85 for BOK Financial Corporation [BOKF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 101.58, while it was recorded at 103.87 for the last single week of trading, and 92.71 for the last 200 days.

BOK Financial Corporation [BOKF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BOK Financial Corporation [BOKF] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.19. BOK Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.86.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.06.

BOK Financial Corporation [BOKF]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BOKF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BOK Financial Corporation go to 7.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at BOK Financial Corporation [BOKF]

There are presently around $2,679 million, or 38.30% of BOKF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BOKF stocks are: GEORGE KAISER FAMILY FOUNDATION with ownership of 3,207,769, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,701,487 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $282.22 million in BOKF stocks shares; and ARIEL INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $276.53 million in BOKF stock with ownership of nearly -12.804% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BOK Financial Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 133 institutional holders increased their position in BOK Financial Corporation [NASDAQ:BOKF] by around 2,483,145 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 2,275,330 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 20,885,908 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,644,383 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BOKF stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 542,397 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 130,416 shares during the same period.