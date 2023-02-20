Wall Street Analyst Resumed PHX Minerals Inc. [PHX]. What else is Wall St. saying

PHX Minerals Inc. [NYSE: PHX] slipped around -0.05 points on Friday, while shares priced at $3.00 at the close of the session, down -1.64%. The company report on February 8, 2023 that PHX Minerals Reports Results For The Quarter Ended Dec. 31, 2022 and Provides 2023 Operational Outlook.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

PHX MINERALS INC., “PHX” or the “Company” (NYSE: PHX), today reported financial and operating results for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022.

Summary Of Results For The Quarter Ended Dec. 31, 2022.

PHX Minerals Inc. stock is now -22.88% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PHX Stock saw the intraday high of $3.0592 and lowest of $2.95 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.98, which means current price is +2.74% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 164.75K shares, PHX reached a trading volume of 230955 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PHX Minerals Inc. [PHX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PHX shares is $5.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PHX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for PHX Minerals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wunderlich raised their target price from $26 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on June 18, 2009, representing the official price target for PHX Minerals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23.50, while Wunderlich analysts kept a Buy rating on PHX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PHX Minerals Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for PHX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for PHX in the course of the last twelve months was 2.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.90.

How has PHX stock performed recently?

PHX Minerals Inc. [PHX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.96. With this latest performance, PHX shares dropped by -23.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.65 for PHX Minerals Inc. [PHX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.66, while it was recorded at 3.08 for the last single week of trading, and 3.53 for the last 200 days.

PHX Minerals Inc. [PHX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PHX Minerals Inc. [PHX] shares currently have an operating margin of +54.57 and a Gross Margin at +70.93. PHX Minerals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.02.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.75.

PHX Minerals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Insider trade positions for PHX Minerals Inc. [PHX]

There are presently around $40 million, or 45.10% of PHX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PHX stocks are: EDENBROOK CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 5,249,095, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 13.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,280,613 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.84 million in PHX stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $3.19 million in PHX stock with ownership of nearly 18.418% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PHX Minerals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 23 institutional holders increased their position in PHX Minerals Inc. [NYSE:PHX] by around 1,723,400 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 1,041,186 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 10,697,214 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,461,800 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PHX stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 446,448 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 102,298 shares during the same period.