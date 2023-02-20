Wall Street Analyst Initiated TDCX Inc. [TDCX]. What else is Wall St. saying

TDCX Inc. [NYSE: TDCX] slipped around -0.28 points on Friday, while shares priced at $13.52 at the close of the session, down -2.03%. The company report on February 14, 2023 that KYC the key challenge for fintechs: TDCX report.

Opportunity to enhance data analytics capabilities to improve the KYC process.

Almost one in two (49 per cent) fintechs have identified KYC or Know-Your-Customer checks as their top challenge, according to the Rethinking Fintech Customer Experiences report. The report was launched by TDCX, (NYSE: TDCX), an award-winning digital customer experience (CX) solutions provider for technology and blue-chip companies.

TDCX Inc. stock is now 9.21% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TDCX Stock saw the intraday high of $13.73 and lowest of $13.27 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 15.57, which means current price is +14.24% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 94.33K shares, TDCX reached a trading volume of 101894 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TDCX Inc. [TDCX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TDCX shares is $16.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TDCX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for TDCX Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TDCX Inc. is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for TDCX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.19.

How has TDCX stock performed recently?

TDCX Inc. [TDCX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.20. With this latest performance, TDCX shares gained by 10.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 89.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TDCX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.64 for TDCX Inc. [TDCX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.83, while it was recorded at 14.02 for the last single week of trading, and 10.85 for the last 200 days.

TDCX Inc. [TDCX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TDCX Inc. [TDCX] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.09 and a Gross Margin at +30.05. TDCX Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.70.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 36.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 25.11.

TDCX Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.30 and a Current Ratio set at 6.30.

Earnings analysis for TDCX Inc. [TDCX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TDCX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TDCX Inc. go to 13.20%.

Insider trade positions for TDCX Inc. [TDCX]

There are presently around $239 million, or 89.40% of TDCX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TDCX stocks are: WARD FERRY MANAGEMENT (BVI) LTD with ownership of 2,981,435, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.92% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 2,100,519 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28.4 million in TDCX stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $24.08 million in TDCX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TDCX Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in TDCX Inc. [NYSE:TDCX] by around 3,967,374 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 4,134,125 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 9,598,807 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,700,306 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TDCX stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,070,736 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 1,612,942 shares during the same period.