Wall Street Analyst Initiated MarketAxess Holdings Inc. [MKTX]. What else is Wall St. saying

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: MKTX] slipped around -4.37 points on Friday, while shares priced at $355.17 at the close of the session, down -1.22%. The company report on February 6, 2023 that MarketAxess to Participate in Upcoming Institutional Investor Conferences.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: MKTX), the operator of a leading electronic trading platform for fixed-income securities, and the provider of market data and post-trade services for the global fixed-income markets, today announced that members of the management team will be participating at the following upcoming institutional investor conferences:.

Chris Gerosa, Chief Financial Officer will participate in a fireside chat at 4:05 p.m. ET at the Credit Suisse 24th Annual Financial Services Forum on February 14, 2023.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. stock is now 27.35% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MKTX Stock saw the intraday high of $361.325 and lowest of $353.97 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 390.12, which means current price is +27.86% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 335.16K shares, MKTX reached a trading volume of 228809 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about MarketAxess Holdings Inc. [MKTX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MKTX shares is $339.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MKTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rosenblatt raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2022, representing the official price target for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $275, while Compass Point analysts kept a Neutral rating on MKTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. is set at 10.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for MKTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for MKTX in the course of the last twelve months was 81.54.

How has MKTX stock performed recently?

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. [MKTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.42. With this latest performance, MKTX shares gained by 8.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MKTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.54 for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. [MKTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 320.58, while it was recorded at 356.64 for the last single week of trading, and 273.71 for the last 200 days.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. [MKTX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MarketAxess Holdings Inc. [MKTX] shares currently have an operating margin of +45.51 and a Gross Margin at +81.61. MarketAxess Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.84.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.95.

Earnings analysis for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. [MKTX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MKTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. go to 14.26%.

Insider trade positions for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. [MKTX]

There are presently around $13,136 million, or 99.60% of MKTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MKTX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,291,798, which is approximately 1.442% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,320,572 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.18 billion in MKTX stocks shares; and T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $735.7 million in MKTX stock with ownership of nearly 0.937% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 269 institutional holders increased their position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:MKTX] by around 3,552,622 shares. Additionally, 226 investors decreased positions by around 3,484,593 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 29,949,180 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,986,395 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MKTX stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 511,111 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 475,320 shares during the same period.