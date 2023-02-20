Wall Street Analyst Initiated Lancaster Colony Corporation [LANC]. What else is Wall St. saying

Lancaster Colony Corporation [NASDAQ: LANC] jumped around 2.24 points on Friday, while shares priced at $196.40 at the close of the session, up 1.15%. The company report on February 2, 2023 that LANCASTER COLONY REPORTS SECOND QUARTER SALES AND EARNINGS.

Lancaster Colony Corporation (Nasdaq: LANC) today reported results for the company’s fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Lancaster Colony Corporation stock is now -0.46% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LANC Stock saw the intraday high of $197.15 and lowest of $194.49 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 214.00, which means current price is +13.82% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 165.33K shares, LANC reached a trading volume of 102936 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lancaster Colony Corporation [LANC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LANC shares is $210.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LANC stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Lancaster Colony Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 23, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Lancaster Colony Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $181, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Buy rating on LANC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lancaster Colony Corporation is set at 4.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for LANC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.51.

How has LANC stock performed recently?

Lancaster Colony Corporation [LANC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.50. With this latest performance, LANC shares gained by 2.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LANC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.80 for Lancaster Colony Corporation [LANC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 195.63, while it was recorded at 194.05 for the last single week of trading, and 164.65 for the last 200 days.

Lancaster Colony Corporation [LANC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lancaster Colony Corporation [LANC] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.57 and a Gross Margin at +20.95. Lancaster Colony Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.02.

Lancaster Colony Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for Lancaster Colony Corporation [LANC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LANC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lancaster Colony Corporation go to 3.00%.

Insider trade positions for Lancaster Colony Corporation [LANC]

There are presently around $3,329 million, or 64.30% of LANC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LANC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,411,196, which is approximately -0.499% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,117,894 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $415.95 million in LANC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $341.6 million in LANC stock with ownership of nearly -28.831% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lancaster Colony Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 181 institutional holders increased their position in Lancaster Colony Corporation [NASDAQ:LANC] by around 1,713,040 shares. Additionally, 122 investors decreased positions by around 1,646,872 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 13,589,849 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,949,761 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LANC stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,053,630 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 118,438 shares during the same period.