Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Visteon Corporation [VC]. What else is Wall St. saying

Visteon Corporation [NASDAQ: VC] loss -1.86% on the last trading session, reaching $163.14 price per share at the time. The company report on February 16, 2023 that Visteon Announces 2022 Financial Results and 2023 Outlook.

Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ: VC) today reported fourth quarter and full-year 2022 financial results that exceed its previous outlook. Highlights include:.

$1,064 million Q4 net sales; up 35% from prior year.

Visteon Corporation represents 28.10 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.70 billion with the latest information. VC stock price has been found in the range of $160.38 to $166.71.

If compared to the average trading volume of 276.33K shares, VC reached a trading volume of 402073 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Visteon Corporation [VC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VC shares is $151.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Visteon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on February 15, 2023, representing the official price target for Visteon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $112 to $129, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on VC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Visteon Corporation is set at 6.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for VC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for VC in the course of the last twelve months was 2348.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for VC stock

Visteon Corporation [VC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.32. With this latest performance, VC shares gained by 15.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.54 for Visteon Corporation [VC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 144.66, while it was recorded at 161.32 for the last single week of trading, and 125.95 for the last 200 days.

Visteon Corporation [VC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Visteon Corporation [VC] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.14 and a Gross Margin at +16.34. Visteon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.48.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.82.

Visteon Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Visteon Corporation [VC]

There are presently around $4,700 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,642,077, which is approximately 11.294% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 3,072,149 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $501.19 million in VC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $448.73 million in VC stock with ownership of nearly 1.673% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Visteon Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 153 institutional holders increased their position in Visteon Corporation [NASDAQ:VC] by around 2,370,275 shares. Additionally, 112 investors decreased positions by around 2,668,325 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 23,768,037 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,806,637 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VC stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 386,022 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 109,395 shares during the same period.