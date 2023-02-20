Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Rover Group Inc. [ROVR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Rover Group Inc. [NASDAQ: ROVR] loss -1.26% on the last trading session, reaching $3.93 price per share at the time. The company report on February 14, 2023 that Rover to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on February 27, 2023.

Rover Group Inc. represents 182.49 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $736.99 million with the latest information. ROVR stock price has been found in the range of $3.895 to $4.03.

If compared to the average trading volume of 373.38K shares, ROVR reached a trading volume of 227549 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Rover Group Inc. [ROVR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROVR shares is $5.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROVR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Rover Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Rover Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on ROVR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rover Group Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROVR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.25.

Trading performance analysis for ROVR stock

Rover Group Inc. [ROVR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.03. With this latest performance, ROVR shares gained by 9.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROVR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.20 for Rover Group Inc. [ROVR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.96, while it was recorded at 3.94 for the last single week of trading, and 4.22 for the last 200 days.

Rover Group Inc. [ROVR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rover Group Inc. [ROVR] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.15 and a Gross Margin at +69.17. Rover Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -58.31.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.01.

Rover Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Rover Group Inc. [ROVR]

There are presently around $586 million, or 84.60% of ROVR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ROVR stocks are: MADRONA VENTURE GROUP, LLC with ownership of 26,463,916, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; FOUNDRY GROUP NEXT, LLC, holding 20,268,687 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $79.66 million in ROVR stocks shares; and TRUE WIND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $56.82 million in ROVR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rover Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 52 institutional holders increased their position in Rover Group Inc. [NASDAQ:ROVR] by around 5,415,846 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 8,595,526 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 135,128,721 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 149,140,093 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ROVR stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 438,812 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 3,011,413 shares during the same period.