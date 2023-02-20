Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Columbus McKinnon Corporation [CMCO]. What else is Wall St. saying

Columbus McKinnon Corporation [NASDAQ: CMCO] traded at a high on 02/17/23, posting a 2.42 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $38.07. The company report on February 14, 2023 that Sidoti & Company, LLC Announces Registration Now Open for March Small-Cap and May Micro-Cap Conferences.

Sidoti & Company, LLC announces that its two spring conferences are now open for registration. The March Virtual Small-Cap Conference will take place on Wednesday and Thursday, March 22-23, 2023, and the May Virtual Micro-Cap Conference will be on Wednesday and Thursday, May 10-11, 2023.Sidoti hosts eight virtual investor conferences a year, alternating between small- and micro-cap targeted companies. Companies can host both group presentations and private one-on-one meetings with investors. Over 100 companies and 1,000 investors are expected to attend the March conference.

As a registered broker-dealer, Sidoti’s in-house sales team regularly interfaces with its client base of over 500 institutional investors. Standing apart from others in the industry, Sidoti provides all presenters the opportunity to present their stories to Sidoti’s sales force through proprietary “teach-ins” before each conference. This increasingly popular offering positions Sidoti’s salespeople to fully engage in each presenter’s unique story and to then arrange the highest-quality investor meetings at each conference. Companies are encouraged to participate in these teach-ins, though availability is limited.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 98802 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Columbus McKinnon Corporation stands at 3.23% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.87%.

The market cap for CMCO stock reached $1.10 billion, with 28.63 million shares outstanding and 27.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 118.81K shares, CMCO reached a trading volume of 98802 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Columbus McKinnon Corporation [CMCO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMCO shares is $43.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Columbus McKinnon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum dropped their target price from $60 to $35. The new note on the price target was released on May 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Columbus McKinnon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $64, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on CMCO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Columbus McKinnon Corporation is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for CMCO in the course of the last twelve months was 51.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has CMCO stock performed recently?

Columbus McKinnon Corporation [CMCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.17. With this latest performance, CMCO shares gained by 10.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.47 for Columbus McKinnon Corporation [CMCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.49, while it was recorded at 37.28 for the last single week of trading, and 31.45 for the last 200 days.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation [CMCO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Columbus McKinnon Corporation [CMCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.95 and a Gross Margin at +32.80. Columbus McKinnon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.27.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.09.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings analysis for Columbus McKinnon Corporation [CMCO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Columbus McKinnon Corporation go to 23.00%.

Insider trade positions for Columbus McKinnon Corporation [CMCO]

There are presently around $1,058 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMCO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,290,667, which is approximately 3.032% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 1,728,957 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $65.82 million in CMCO stocks shares; and MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, currently with $55.71 million in CMCO stock with ownership of nearly 1.824% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Columbus McKinnon Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 95 institutional holders increased their position in Columbus McKinnon Corporation [NASDAQ:CMCO] by around 2,822,722 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 2,637,559 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 22,342,689 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,802,970 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CMCO stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 457,984 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 1,364,166 shares during the same period.