Wall Street Analyst Downgrade BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. [BSIG]. What else is Wall St. saying

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. [NYSE: BSIG] loss -0.46% or -0.12 points to close at $25.90 with a heavy trading volume of 105402 shares. The company report on February 2, 2023 that BrightSphere Reports Financial and Operating Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2022.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: BSIG) today announced its results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $26.08, the shares rose to $26.20 and dropped to $25.48, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BSIG points out that the company has recorded 26.77% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -75.83% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 182.55K shares, BSIG reached to a volume of 105402 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. [BSIG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BSIG shares is $23.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BSIG stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price from $31 to $32. The new note on the price target was released on October 29, 2021, representing the official price target for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $22 to $27, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on BSIG stock. On April 08, 2021, analysts increased their price target for BSIG shares from 21 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for BSIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.50.

Trading performance analysis for BSIG stock

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. [BSIG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.07. With this latest performance, BSIG shares gained by 17.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BSIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.01 for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. [BSIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.98, while it was recorded at 26.15 for the last single week of trading, and 19.48 for the last 200 days.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. [BSIG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. [BSIG] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.99. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.26.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 42.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.72.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. [BSIG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BSIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. go to 24.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. [BSIG]

There are presently around $1,104 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BSIG stocks are: PAULSON & CO. INC. with ownership of 8,950,121, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.65% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,244,684 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $135.84 million in BSIG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $78.28 million in BSIG stock with ownership of nearly -0.599% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 70 institutional holders increased their position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. [NYSE:BSIG] by around 3,226,668 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 4,254,864 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 35,133,692 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,615,224 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BSIG stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 513,001 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 1,605,194 shares during the same period.