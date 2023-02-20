Ventyx Biosciences Inc. [VTYX] Is Currently 1.14 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: VTYX] closed the trading session at $44.32 on 02/17/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $42.89, while the highest price level was $45.08. The company report on January 26, 2023 that Ventyx Biosciences Announces Pipeline Updates and Highlights Strategic Priorities at Investor R&D Day.

Phase 2 clinical trials of VTX958 (TYK2 inhibitor) in plaque psoriasis, Crohn’s disease and psoriatic arthritis are ongoing with topline Phase 2 data in plaque psoriasis expected in Q4 2023.

The Phase 2 trial of VTX002 (S1P1R modulator) in ulcerative colitis is on track to complete enrollment by mid-2023; new pharmacodynamic data support best-in-class potential.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 35.16 percent and weekly performance of 3.58 percent. The stock has been moved at 92.78 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 30.54 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 74.28 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 726.11K shares, VTYX reached to a volume of 407940 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VTYX shares is $55.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VTYX stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Ventyx Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Ventyx Biosciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on VTYX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ventyx Biosciences Inc. is set at 2.34 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.49.

VTYX stock trade performance evaluation

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. [VTYX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.58. With this latest performance, VTYX shares gained by 30.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 92.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 277.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTYX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.87 for Ventyx Biosciences Inc. [VTYX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.77, while it was recorded at 43.94 for the last single week of trading, and 25.79 for the last 200 days.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. [VTYX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -67.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -57.41.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.70 and a Current Ratio set at 11.70.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. [VTYX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,891 million, or 99.70% of VTYX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VTYX stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 3,767,343, which is approximately 8.533% of the company’s market cap and around 3.80% of the total institutional ownership; VENBIO PARTNERS LLC, holding 3,461,536 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $153.41 million in VTYX stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $93.72 million in VTYX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ventyx Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in Ventyx Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:VTYX] by around 12,242,443 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 8,867,965 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 21,565,297 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,675,705 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VTYX stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,059,871 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 2,153,661 shares during the same period.