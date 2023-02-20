USA Compression Partners LP [USAC] is 5.12% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

USA Compression Partners LP [NYSE: USAC] traded at a low on 02/17/23, posting a -2.38 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $20.53. The company report on February 14, 2023 that USA Compression Partners Announces Filing of 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K.

USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE: USAC) (“USA Compression”) today announced that it filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). USA Compression’s Annual Report on Form 10-K is available through its website at www.usacompression.com in the Investor Relations section under SEC Filings, as well as on the SEC’s website at sec.gov. Interested investors may obtain a hard copy of the Annual Report on Form 10-K, including USA Compression’s financial statements, free of charge by writing Investor Relations, USA Compression Partners, LP, 111 Congress Avenue, Suite 2400, Austin, TX 78701.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 228911 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of USA Compression Partners LP stands at 2.54% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.33%.

The market cap for USAC stock reached $1.98 billion, with 97.97 million shares outstanding and 50.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 214.15K shares, USAC reached a trading volume of 228911 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about USA Compression Partners LP [USAC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USAC shares is $18.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USAC stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for USA Compression Partners LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 14, 2022, representing the official price target for USA Compression Partners LP stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on USAC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for USA Compression Partners LP is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for USAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.94.

How has USAC stock performed recently?

USA Compression Partners LP [USAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.72. With this latest performance, USAC shares dropped by -0.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.60 for USA Compression Partners LP [USAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.02, while it was recorded at 20.94 for the last single week of trading, and 18.36 for the last 200 days.

USA Compression Partners LP [USAC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and USA Compression Partners LP [USAC] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.67 and a Gross Margin at +31.53. USA Compression Partners LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.62.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.36.

USA Compression Partners LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for USA Compression Partners LP [USAC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for USAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for USA Compression Partners LP go to -1.00%.

Insider trade positions for USA Compression Partners LP [USAC]

There are presently around $481 million, or 23.10% of USAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USAC stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 16,675,717, which is approximately -2.867% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 1,036,391 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.28 million in USAC stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $18.67 million in USAC stock with ownership of nearly 6.746% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in USA Compression Partners LP stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in USA Compression Partners LP [NYSE:USAC] by around 1,723,326 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 878,135 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 20,839,314 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,440,775 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USAC stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,265,802 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 152,446 shares during the same period.