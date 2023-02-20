Urban One Inc. [UONE] is 52.75% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Urban One Inc. [NASDAQ: UONE] traded at a high on 02/17/23, posting a 9.79 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $6.95. The company report on February 3, 2023 that Urban One Inc’s Reach Media Announces R&B Superstar Ralph Tresvant of New Edition as Host of “Love and R&B”.

Today, Urban One Inc’s Reach Media and Radio One announced that Ralph Tresvant, lead singer of famed supergroup New Edition, is now the new host of the network’s long-running syndicated show “Love and R&B,” heard nightly on all affiliate stations, effective February 13.

David Kantor, CEO of Urban One’s Reach Media and Radio One audio divisions, says, “Ralph Tresvant brings us a timeless brand filled with style, charisma, and star power. He’s a great communicator with vast musical knowledge who will be creating real and riveting radio. Ralph gives us the complete brand who can quickly build a large, loyal following with must listen-to moments each and every night.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 102092 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Urban One Inc. stands at 5.52% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.83%.

The market cap for UONE stock reached $258.69 million, with 11.97 million shares outstanding and 7.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 34.64K shares, UONE reached a trading volume of 102092 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Urban One Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for UONE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25.

Urban One Inc. [UONE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.01. With this latest performance, UONE shares gained by 15.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UONE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.38 for Urban One Inc. [UONE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.71, while it was recorded at 6.34 for the last single week of trading, and 6.23 for the last 200 days.

Urban One Inc. [UONE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Urban One Inc. [UONE] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.53 and a Gross Margin at +70.92. Urban One Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.69.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.12.

Insider trade positions for Urban One Inc. [UONE]

There are presently around $22 million, or 38.04% of UONE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UONE stocks are: ZAZOVE ASSOCIATES LLC with ownership of 585,978, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 17.24% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 532,023 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.7 million in UONE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.55 million in UONE stock with ownership of nearly -22.143% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Urban One Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Urban One Inc. [NASDAQ:UONE] by around 188,686 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 212,134 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 2,702,147 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,102,967 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UONE stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 154,128 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 511 shares during the same period.